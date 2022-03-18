HIPAA Compliance 6 Hour Virtual Webinar: Clear, Complete, Step-by-Step Guide - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on HIPAA Compliance - Clear, Complete, Step-by-Step" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This seminar will demonstrate how Covered Entities and Business Associates can comply calmly, confidently and completely with the HIPAA Rules. The secret is: HIPAA Rules are easy and routine to follow - when you know the steps.
Organizations of all types and sizes continue to struggle needlessly with HIPAA Compliance. For example, HIPAA Risk Analysis - Risk Management is the basis of the HIPAA Compliance Program of every Covered Entity and Business Associate. But mandatory HIPAA Compliance Audits conducted by the Office for Civil Rights (OCR), the HIPAA enforcement arm of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), found 94% of Covered Entities failed the Risk Management Audit and 87% failed the Risk Analysis Audit.
And every audited Covered Entity knew well in advance that it was on the short list to be audited, had completed pre-audit questionnaires and knew the exact questions it would be asked and documentation to be provided (audit protocols).
Who Should Attend:
- Health Care Practice and Business Associate Owners
- Chief Executive Officer
- Chief Operating Officer
- Chief Compliance Officer
- Chief Information Officer
- Chief Information Security Officer
- Compliance Official
- Risk Management Director
- HIPAA Compliance Official
- HIPAA Privacy Officer
- HIPAA Security Officer
- Information Technology Supervisor
- General Counsel - Associate General Counsel
- Attorney
- Certified Public Accountant
Key Topics Covered:
-
Thorough Understanding of HIPAA Rules
- What they are
- How they work together
- Why and How they were made
- How they are changing and what to expect next
-
HIPAA Risk Analysis - Risk Management for Your Organization
- A Practical Guided Exercise done in class on your computer to take home
-
Privacy and Security Rules - Permitted and Required Uses and Disclosures
- What information must be protected
- Administrative, Technical, and Physical Safeguards
- Social Media, Texting and Emailing Patients
-
The inter-connected, inter-dependent relationship of Covered Entities and Business Associates
- Business Associate HIPAA compliance responsibilities
- The importance of Due Diligence and how to do it
- How to avoid making a Business Associate your Agent by mistake
- The chain of responsibility from Covered Entity to Business Associate to Subcontractor Business Associate, etc.
- Business Associate responsibilities for Subcontractor Business Associates
- Breach Notification discovery and reporting by Business Associates and Subcontractor Business Associates
-
What is - and what is not a Reportable Breach of Unsecured PHI
- Potential Breach Investigation - Breach Exceptions
- Ransomware
- Breach Risk Assessment
- Breach Prevention
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9yq3j
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005141/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.