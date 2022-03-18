HIPAA Compliance 6 Hour Virtual Webinar: Clear, Complete, Step-by-Step Guide - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on HIPAA Compliance - Clear, Complete, Step-by-Step" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This seminar will demonstrate how Covered Entities and Business Associates can comply calmly, confidently and completely with the HIPAA Rules. The secret is: HIPAA Rules are easy and routine to follow - when you know the steps.

Organizations of all types and sizes continue to struggle needlessly with HIPAA Compliance. For example, HIPAA Risk Analysis - Risk Management is the basis of the HIPAA Compliance Program of every Covered Entity and Business Associate. But mandatory HIPAA Compliance Audits conducted by the Office for Civil Rights (OCR), the HIPAA enforcement arm of the U. S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), found 94% of Covered Entities failed the Risk Management Audit and 87% failed the Risk Analysis Audit.

And every audited Covered Entity knew well in advance that it was on the short list to be audited, had completed pre-audit questionnaires and knew the exact questions it would be asked and documentation to be provided (audit protocols).

Who Should Attend:

Health Care Practice and Business Associate Owners

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Operating Officer

Chief Compliance Officer

Chief Information Officer

Chief Information Security Officer

Compliance Official

Risk Management Director

HIPAA Compliance Official

HIPAA Privacy Officer

HIPAA Security Officer

Information Technology Supervisor

General Counsel - Associate General Counsel

Attorney

Certified Public Accountant

Key Topics Covered:

Thorough Understanding of HIPAA Rules What they are How they work together Why and How they were made How they are changing and what to expect next

HIPAA Risk Analysis - Risk Management for Your Organization A Practical Guided Exercise done in class on your computer to take home

Privacy and Security Rules - Permitted and Required Uses and Disclosures What information must be protected Administrative, Technical, and Physical Safeguards Social Media, Texting and Emailing Patients

The inter-connected, inter-dependent relationship of Covered Entities and Business Associates Business Associate HIPAA compliance responsibilities The importance of Due Diligence and how to do it How to avoid making a Business Associate your Agent by mistake The chain of responsibility from Covered Entity to Business Associate to Subcontractor Business Associate, etc. Business Associate responsibilities for Subcontractor Business Associates Breach Notification discovery and reporting by Business Associates and Subcontractor Business Associates

What is - and what is not a Reportable Breach of Unsecured PHI Potential Breach Investigation - Breach Exceptions Ransomware Breach Risk Assessment Breach Prevention



For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9yq3j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005141/en/