2022 Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) Facts: 900 of Most Common ERISA-Related Questions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2022 ERISA Facts" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) is known as one of the most complicated federal laws, but it is one of the most important laws regarding employee benefits. ERISA Facts provides simple explanations for 900 of the most common ERISA-related questions.
Anyone involved in the administration of ERISA-based retirement plans will benefit from this book; it's the perfect resource for a wide range of employee benefits professionals, including ERISA attorneys, TPAs, CPAs, employee benefits consultants or specialists, corporate counsel, IFEBP members, and more.
Organized in a convenient question & answer format to help you find the information you need, ERISA Facts features:
- 900 easy-to-read questions & answers that comprehensively cover all aspects of ERISA requirements and practices
- Practical advice for any professional who is required to comply with ERISA rules, including in-house HR professionals and third-party advisers
- Detailed explanation of who is an ERISA fiduciary and what requirements fiduciaries must meet
- Breakdown of potential sources of fiduciary liability
- Class and Statutory exemptions explained
- Investment guidelines for ERISA-compliant plans
- Real-world advice on enforcement trends
New in the 2022 Edition:
- IRS, DOL and PBGC proposed changes to the Form 5500 Annual Return/Report forms which relate to statutory amendments enacted as part of the SECURE Act
- DOL, HHS, and the IRS released interim final regulations rules applicable to the No Surprises Billing Act
- DOL's "Best Practices for Pension Plans," describing best practices fiduciaries of retirement plans should consider to reduce missing participant issues
- HS's Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration finalized regulations amending confidentiality protections for medical records of patients with substance use disorder
- DOL's guidance identifying "best practices" to mitigate cybersecurity risks in the administration of ERISA-covered plans
- Update on the HITECH Act amendments that require that "recognized cybersecurity practices" be considered by HHS in determining any HIPAA fines, audit results or mitigation remedies
- The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, allowing certain financially troubled multiemployer plans to apply for special financial assistance
- The HHS's Office for Civil Rights second largest financial settlement with Premera Blue Cross where they agreed to pay $6.85 million and implement a corrective action plan to settle potential violations of HIPAA Rules related to a breach affecting over 10.4 million people
Topics Covered:
- Fiduciary responsibilities under ERISA
- Establishment and administration
- ERISA-regulated plan administration issues
- Health benefit and insurance issues (HIPAA, COBRA, etc.)
- Responsibilities related to plan investments fiduciary duties and liability issues
- Compliance and disclosure rules
- Prohibited transactions
- Detailed explanations of voluntary compliance programs
- Statutory, class, and individual exemptions
- Taft-Hartley plans (Multiemployer Plans)
- And More! See the "Table of Contents" section for a full list of topics
Additionally, the book includes complete information on disclosure requirements from the Employee Benefits Security Administration, IRS, Health and Human Services, and citations to key court cases and legislation. Department of Labor guidance on disclosure requirements is also provided.
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7ioys
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005159/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.