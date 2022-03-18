2022 Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) Facts: 900 of Most Common ERISA-Related Questions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "2022 ERISA Facts" book has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) is known as one of the most complicated federal laws, but it is one of the most important laws regarding employee benefits. ERISA Facts provides simple explanations for 900 of the most common ERISA-related questions.

Anyone involved in the administration of ERISA-based retirement plans will benefit from this book; it's the perfect resource for a wide range of employee benefits professionals, including ERISA attorneys, TPAs, CPAs, employee benefits consultants or specialists, corporate counsel, IFEBP members, and more.

Organized in a convenient question & answer format to help you find the information you need, ERISA Facts features:

900 easy-to-read questions & answers that comprehensively cover all aspects of ERISA requirements and practices

Practical advice for any professional who is required to comply with ERISA rules, including in-house HR professionals and third-party advisers

Detailed explanation of who is an ERISA fiduciary and what requirements fiduciaries must meet

Breakdown of potential sources of fiduciary liability

Class and Statutory exemptions explained

Investment guidelines for ERISA-compliant plans

Real-world advice on enforcement trends

New in the 2022 Edition:

IRS, DOL and PBGC proposed changes to the Form 5500 Annual Return/Report forms which relate to statutory amendments enacted as part of the SECURE Act

DOL, HHS, and the IRS released interim final regulations rules applicable to the No Surprises Billing Act

DOL's "Best Practices for Pension Plans," describing best practices fiduciaries of retirement plans should consider to reduce missing participant issues

HS's Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration finalized regulations amending confidentiality protections for medical records of patients with substance use disorder

DOL's guidance identifying "best practices" to mitigate cybersecurity risks in the administration of ERISA-covered plans

Update on the HITECH Act amendments that require that "recognized cybersecurity practices" be considered by HHS in determining any HIPAA fines, audit results or mitigation remedies

The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, allowing certain financially troubled multiemployer plans to apply for special financial assistance

The HHS's Office for Civil Rights second largest financial settlement with Premera Blue Cross where they agreed to pay $6.85 million and implement a corrective action plan to settle potential violations of HIPAA Rules related to a breach affecting over 10.4 million people

Topics Covered:

Fiduciary responsibilities under ERISA

Establishment and administration

ERISA-regulated plan administration issues

Health benefit and insurance issues (HIPAA, COBRA, etc.)

Responsibilities related to plan investments fiduciary duties and liability issues

Compliance and disclosure rules

Prohibited transactions

Detailed explanations of voluntary compliance programs

Statutory, class, and individual exemptions

Taft-Hartley plans (Multiemployer Plans)

And More! See the "Table of Contents" section for a full list of topics

Additionally, the book includes complete information on disclosure requirements from the Employee Benefits Security Administration, IRS, Health and Human Services, and citations to key court cases and legislation. Department of Labor guidance on disclosure requirements is also provided.

For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w7ioys

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005159/en/