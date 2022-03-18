Food Packaging Equipment Market Global Opportunities and Forecasts to 2029: Rising Demand for Hygienic Food Packaging - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food Packaging Equipment Market by Type (Form-fill-seal Equipment, Cartoning Equipment, Filling & Dosing Equipment, Wrapping & Bundling Equipment, Case Packing Equipment), Application, and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Packaging Equipment Market is expected to reach a value of $25.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2022-2029. By volume, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to reach 12,131.3 thousand units by 2029.

The growth of this market is mainly attributed to factors, such as the increasing integration of automated technologies and flexibility of machinery, the increasing demand for hygienic food packaging, and food manufacturers' growing inclination towards using efficient food packaging products. The growth of the packaged food industry in emerging economies and the growing usage of packaging as a product differentiation tool provide growth opportunities for market players.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global food packaging equipment market concerning type, by application and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.

In 2022, the form-fill-seal equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global food packaging equipment market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the greater speed and versatility provided by FFS systems for food packaging companies. FFS systems use flexible film to form the primary package, such as a bag or pouch. These systems streamline the packaging process by reducing production time and increasing versatile manufacturing.

In 2022, the vertical form-fill-seal equipment segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global form-fill-seal equipment market. The large share of this segment is attributed to its flexibility to contain an automated assembly-line product packaging system. Vertical form-fill-seal machines are best suited for restrained floorspace and frequent packaging changeovers.

The meat, poultry, and seafood segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2022. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the rising consumption of processed and frozen meat and seafood. Moreover, the consumption of processed meat products has increased worldwide due to advancements in cold-chain logistics and efficient packaging solutions.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Integration of Automation Technologies and Flexibility of Machinery

Rising Demand for Hygienic Food Packaging Among Customers

Food Manufacturer's Growing Inclination Towards Using Efficient Food Packaging Equipment

Market Restraints

High Cost of Advanced Food Packaging Solutions

Stringent Environmental Regulations

Market Opportunities

Growth of the Packaged Food Industry in Emerging Economies

Growing Use of Packaging As a Product Differentiation Tool

Market Challenges

Issues Related to Recycling Multilayer Films

Lack of Skilled Personnel and Training

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, application, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the global food packaging equipment market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the global food packaging equipment market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the global food packaging equipment market?

What are the recent developments in the global food packaging equipment market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global food packaging equipment market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Scope of the Report:

Global Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Type

Form-fill-seal Equipment

Horizontal Form-fill-seal Equipment

Pouch Packaging

Other Packaging Form

Vertical Form-fill-seal Equipment

Pouch Packaging

Other Packaging Form

Cartoning Equipment

Filling & Dosing Equipment

Wrapping & Bundling Equipment

Case Packing Equipment

Labeling & Coding Equipment

Inspecting, Detecting, and Check Weighing Machines

Other Equipment

Global Food Packaging Equipment Market, by Application

Dairy

Bakery

Chocolate & Confectionery

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Snack Food

Chips

Extruder & Puffed Snacks

Nuts & Seeds

Companies Mentioned

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Coesia S.P.A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

MULTIVAC Group

IMA Group

Krones AG

Tetra Laval Group

OPTIMA Packaging Group GmbH

ARPAC LLC

Ishida Co. Ltd

Omori Machinery Co. Ltd.

TNA Solutions Pty Ltd.

