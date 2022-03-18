Teledyne Paradise Datacom Q-Lite Modem Selected by GISS for COBALT Manpack Terminals for Polish Armament Agency

GISS COBALT Manpack Terminals rely upon the Teledyne Paradise Datacom Q-Lite modem to deliver secure, resilient SCPC communications
Teledyne Paradise Datacom, the leading provider of satellite modem and SSPA solutions for secure, resilient communications announced a strategic integration partnership with GISS, a leading Polish company operating in the aviation and military communications market. The $1.3M contract provides a fully integrated Teledyne Paradise Q-Lite modem for the GISS COBALT Manpack Terminal.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005054/en/
Teledyne Paradise Datacom Q-Lite Satellite Modem (Photo: Business Wire)
The GISS COBALT Manpack Terminal has been selected by the Polish Armament Agency to provide a combination of SCPC and TDMA secure satellite services to Polish MoD end users. The project contract was issued on February 28th, 2022 and covers implementation between 2022 and 2024. The contract will involve the delivery of portable SHF tactical-level satellite terminals, which will provide reliable, mobile, and territorially unlimited SATCOM access. GISS selected the Teledyne Paradise Datacom Q-Lite satellite modem for its proven ability to reliably deliver high throughput, secure, resilient satellite links, and its robust and compact design.
"For manpack users, small size, low weight and low power use are critical," said Andrzej Puścian, CEO of GISS. "The compact and rugged design of the Q-Lite and its combination of legacy and state of the art features made it an ideal choice for integration into the COBALT Manpack Terminal allowing us to reliably deliver the mission critical services needed by the Polish MoD's end users."
"The GISS and Teledyne Paradise Datacom engineering teams have worked in close partnership to achieve an elegant and robust integration of the Q-Lite into the COBALT terminal," added Paul McConnell, Business Development Director of Teledyne Paradise Datacom. "This close working partnership is critical to delivering an overall package to Armament Inspectorate that not only meets but exceeds the needs of the end user in terms of service delivery and reliability."
ABOUT TELEDYNE PARADISE DATACOM
Teledyne Paradise Datacom designs, manufactures and sells satellite modems, solid state power amplifiers (SSPA), low noise amplifiers (LNA), block up converters (BUC) and associated redundancy subsystems. We deliver satellite communications products around the world and have unparalleled experience in satellite communications products. At Paradise, we focus on creating significant product differentiators and innovative architectures to be the supplier of choice in the satcom industry. www.paradisedata.com.
ABOUT GISS
GISS (Global Infrastructure & Security Solutions) was incorporated in 2012 as a company operating in the aviation and military communications market. In the first phase of the company's history, the business model was based on international cooperation as a technical solution provider. In addition, the GISS engineering team continuously increased its competence in the installation and service of ILS/DME navigation equipment. GISS is now established as one of the leading Polish Satellite Communications companies. https://www.giss.pl/en/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220318005054/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.