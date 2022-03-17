SureWerx™ Acquires Footwear Specialties International

Adds Safety Footwear Portfolio to Growing Global Portfolio of Brands
SureWerx, a leading global manufacturer of safety, tool & equipment products, announced today that it has acquired Footwear Specialties International (FSI). Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005273/en/
Based in Portland, Oregon, FSI is a leading safety footwear company, with solutions marketed primarily under the highly successful brands Avenger Work Boots and Nautilus Safety Footwear. Under the leadership of their President Aaron Atkinson, FSI has launched dozens of new, innovative safety footwear that has propelled the company into a leading position with respect to creativity, innovation, comfort & performance.
"Adding Avenger Work Boots and Nautilus Safety Footwear to our growing, world-class portfolio of SureWerx brands moves us further toward our goal of becoming the global leader in Safety & Productivity," said SureWerx CEO Chris Baby. "FSI offers an ever-growing range of high-quality, innovative safety footwear for all professional applications. Whether you work in a warehouse, a manufacturing plant, on a construction site, or in the service and utilities sectors, FSI has a proven, solution-based product that not only protects you from injury but also improves your quality of life."
"FSI has always focused on delivering the best in safety footwear for professionals across many industry verticals," said Aaron Atkinson, President. "Joining SureWerx will enable us to accelerate our growth in existing channels, while at the same time expanding our reach into the extensive SureWerx distributor network."
About SureWerx
Co-headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and Elgin, Illinois, SureWerx is a leading global supplier of professional safety products, tools, and equipment. SureWerx markets its products:
In Canada under the JET, Strongarm, ITC, STARTECH, Pioneer, Ranpro, PeakWorks, Sellstrom, Jackson Safety, Due North, and K1 brands.
In the United States under the American Forge & Foundry, Pioneer, PeakWorks, Sellstrom, Jackson Safety, ADA Solutions, Due North, and K1 brands.
In Europe under the Jackson Safety, Sellstrom, Balder, Due North, and K1 brands.
SureWerx offers unparalleled access to its brands through its partner distributor network servicing the industrial, construction, safety, automotive aftermarket, healthcare, and food production markets globally. More information can be found at www.SureWerx.com.
About Footwear Specialties International LLC.
Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, and founded in 1996, FSI specializes in innovative, performance-based safety footwear solutions for professional workers across all industries. FSI operates and manages two leading safety footwear brands – Avenger Work Boots and Nautilus Safety Footwear. For more information please visit: www.footwearspecialties.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005273/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.