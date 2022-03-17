CIRCOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating CIRCOR International, Inc. on Behalf of CIRCOR Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against CIRCOR International, Inc. ("CIRCOR" or the "Company") CIR on behalf of CIRCOR stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether CIRCOR has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On March 14, 2022, CIRCOR disclosed that it may restate financial results dating to 2018 due to accounting irregularities related to its pipeline engineering unit. The Company stated that the irregularities appear to be "in the range of $35 to $45 million of pre-tax income on a cumulative basis over a period of at least five years."

On this news, the Company's stock fell as much as 2.4% during after-hours trading on March 14, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired CIRCOR shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

