VF Corporation Appoints Kevin Bailey as Global Brand President, Vans®

VF Corporation VFC, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories, today announced that it has appointed VF's Kevin Bailey to the position of Global Brand President, Vans®. Bailey will continue reporting to VF's Chairman, President and CEO, Steve Rendle and serving on the company's Executive Leadership Team.

This appointment marks Bailey's return to the Vans® brand after holding several enterprise leadership roles at VF. Bailey was Vice President of Retail for Vans® when the brand was acquired by VF in 2004. He was later appointed as President of Vans®, a role he held from 2009 to 2016. Under Bailey's leadership, revenue for the brand more than doubled to $2.2 billion.

"Kevin brings a deep level of knowledge and understanding of the Vans® brand, its consumer, and the global business to this role," said Rendle. "He will work closely with the Vans® leadership team and our enterprise functions as we focus on re-energizing the brand's global growth."

Bailey has held a series of roles with increasing responsibility during his 17 years at VF. He most recently served as VF's President, Asia-Pacific Region and Emerging Brands. In this role, he was responsible for VF's Asia-Pacific regional platform as well as VF's Emerging Brands platform, with responsibility for the Altra®, JanSport® and Smartwool® brands on a global basis. Previously, Bailey served as President of VF's Action Sports Coalition, and the company's Canada, Mexico, and Central/South America businesses.

Bailey replaces Doug Palladini, who served as Global Brand President of Vans® since 2016.

Rendle added, "We thank Doug for his dedicated and passionate service to the Vans® brand for the past 18 years and are grateful for his many contributions to its success during his tenure. We wish him all the best in his next chapter."

