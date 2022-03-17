New COBIT for DevOps Audit Program from ISACA Provides Guidance for DevOps Activities

Audit program is a companion to COBIT Focus Area: DevOps Using COBIT® 2019

Audit and related practitioners know that there are business risks associated with DevOps practices—including insufficient assurance and inadequate planning, deployment, continuous monitoring and management of DevOps processes. The new COBIT for DevOps Audit Program from ISACA leverages concepts and guidance that DevOps teams can adopt to help them realize the benefits of DevOps while mitigating its risks.

Designed to accompany the COBIT Focus Area: DevOps Using COBIT® 2019 publication, the COBIT for DevOps Audit Program gives enterprises a tool to evaluate management practices relevant to developing an effective governance system over DevOps.

The COBIT for DevOps Audit Program is built on the four COBIT management domains and associated objectives, Align, Plan and Organize; Build, Acquire and Implement; Deliver, Service and Support; and Monitor, Evaluate and Assess. The program details testing steps for DevOps-specific activities outlined in the COBIT DevOps Focus area, aiding the audit process for organizations using COBIT and DevOps.

"It is important for management to take time to evaluate the effectiveness of their organization's DevOps activities to ensure they are keeping their governance system strong to mitigate risk," says Lisa Villanueva, ISACA principal, IT governance professional practices. "Assessing a DevOps governance system through the lens of COBIT concepts can be an effective approach for auditors."

Villanueva writes further on this new audit program in a new blog post for ISACA Now at https://www.isaca.org/resources/news-and-trends/isaca-now-blog/2022/evaluating-governance-over-devops-practices.

COBIT for DevOps Audit Program is available at https://store.isaca.org/s/store#/store/browse/detail/a2S4w000005E8ecEAC and costs US $25 for members and $49 for nonmembers. Additional audit resources can be found at https://www.isaca.org/resources/it-audit.

