AHF Welcomes Appointment of New US COVID Chief

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) applauds President Biden's decision to appoint renowned public health expert, Dr. Ashish Jha, as the next White House COVID-19 response coordinator.
"We applaud Dr. Ashish Jha's appointment to lead the COVID-19 response within the Biden Administration. We have full confidence in his abilities and experience because we have collaborated with Dr. Jha in the past by analyzing the global response to the Ebola outbreak in West Africa. This analysis was published in The Lancet journal (2015) and later in the British Medical Journal (2016)," said Dr. Jorge Saavedra, Executive Director of the AHF Global Public Health Institute at the University of Miami. "Dr. Jha was also one of the key contributors in developing the proposal for a study titled ‘A Global Public Health Convention for the 21st Century' (Lancet Public Health, 2021), one of several timely studies which are now a part of the global discussions about a prospective new public health accord or treaty. We wholeheartedly wish Dr. Jha success in hopefully putting the United States on a path to ending the COVID-19 pandemic domestically and abroad."
"A Global Public Health Convention for the 21st Century" is a research study that AHF co-authored. It offers a set of recommendations based on input from leading international public health experts for reforming the global public health system to ensure that the world is better prepared to prevent and respond to infectious diseases outbreaks and pandemics like COVID-19.
