Equity Residential Declares First Quarter Dividends

Increases Annualized Dividend by 3.7%

Sets Record and Meeting Dates for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Equity Residential EQR today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common and preferred shares. A regular common share dividend for the first quarter of $0.625 per share will be paid on April 8, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 28, 2022. The annualized dividend of $2.50 per share is a 3.7% increase over the Company's 2021 common share dividend.

"Our focus at Equity Residential remains producing strong and growing cash flows. The rapid recovery of our business supports an increased dividend that rewards our shareholders for their continuing support," said Mark J. Parrell, Equity Residential's President and CEO.

A quarterly dividend of $1.03625 per share will be paid on March 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 18, 2022 of the Company's Series K Preferred Shares.

2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

In addition, the Company declared that its Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. CT. Shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 311 properties consisting of 80,581 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft. Worth and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com

