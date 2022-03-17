Scientific Bioprocessing and BioMADE Provide Free Bioprocessing Equipment to Community and Technical Colleges

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (SBI) and BioMADE announced today that up to 23 community and technical colleges will receive free state-of-the-art bioprocessing equipment through the SBI Digitally Simplified Bioprocessing Fellowship. The equipment – valued at up to $368,000 – will bring real-time solutions to biomass monitoring and bioprocessing technology training resources to community college classrooms nationwide.
"We're so pleased to donate this equipment to community colleges in order to help create a skilled workforce," said John Moore, President of SBI. "The bioindustrial manufacturing industry needs employees who are trained to use equipment like bioreactors and shake flasks. Our equipment, coupled with the Educational Modules, will give students the skills they need to succeed in the bioindustrial manufacturing workforce."
This equipment was donated to community and technical colleges through a selective fellowship process. Fellowship participants will use the equipment in their classrooms and have the opportunity to collaborate with other fellows on applications and curriculum over the course of the two-year program. Visit www.biomade.org/news/sbi for a complete list of recipients.
"This equipment will make a significant and valuable impact for community and technical colleges," said Thomas Tubon, Chief Workforce Development Officer at BioMADE. "Many companies are struggling to fill biomanufacturing jobs right now. This equipment will help train and prepare students to fill much-needed roles. Together, we are strengthening the foundation of the biomanufacturing workforce."
This equipment donation will have a significant impact on community and technical colleges that are educating and training the next generation of the workforce. Partnerships like this will help cultivate a diverse and deep talent pool for the bioindustrial manufacturing sector at large.
About BioMADE
BioMADE is one of nine Department of Defense-sponsored Manufacturing Innovation Institutes. Through funding, action, and engagement, BioMADE supports the development of biomanufacturing technologies to strengthen American competitiveness; create a more robust, resilient, and bio-based supply chain; and help the U.S. become more self-sufficient. BioMADE is also building a diverse and globally competitive STEM workforce by partnering with K-12 schools, community colleges, universities, and professional development organizations to ensure the workforce is prepared and ready to fill new jobs. To learn more, visit biomade.org.
About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.
Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (SBI) is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art instruments, strategies, and technologies to expedite the production of viable cells and therapies with a streamlined process and product consistency. SBI's mission is to develop sensor technologies and instruments that make cell culture and bioprocessing work easier, experiments more reproducible, and culture conditions better suited to meet experimental objectives. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Inc. (SCND-OTCQB) To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317006001/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.