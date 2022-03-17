Scientific Bioprocessing and BioMADE Provide Free Bioprocessing Equipment to Community and Technical Colleges

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (SBI) and BioMADE announced today that up to 23 community and technical colleges will receive free state-of-the-art bioprocessing equipment through the SBI Digitally Simplified Bioprocessing Fellowship. The equipment – valued at up to $368,000 – will bring real-time solutions to biomass monitoring and bioprocessing technology training resources to community college classrooms nationwide.

"We're so pleased to donate this equipment to community colleges in order to help create a skilled workforce," said John Moore, President of SBI. "The bioindustrial manufacturing industry needs employees who are trained to use equipment like bioreactors and shake flasks. Our equipment, coupled with the Educational Modules, will give students the skills they need to succeed in the bioindustrial manufacturing workforce."

This equipment was donated to community and technical colleges through a selective fellowship process. Fellowship participants will use the equipment in their classrooms and have the opportunity to collaborate with other fellows on applications and curriculum over the course of the two-year program. Visit www.biomade.org/news/sbi for a complete list of recipients.

"This equipment will make a significant and valuable impact for community and technical colleges," said Thomas Tubon, Chief Workforce Development Officer at BioMADE. "Many companies are struggling to fill biomanufacturing jobs right now. This equipment will help train and prepare students to fill much-needed roles. Together, we are strengthening the foundation of the biomanufacturing workforce."

This equipment donation will have a significant impact on community and technical colleges that are educating and training the next generation of the workforce. Partnerships like this will help cultivate a diverse and deep talent pool for the bioindustrial manufacturing sector at large.

About BioMADE

BioMADE is one of nine Department of Defense-sponsored Manufacturing Innovation Institutes. Through funding, action, and engagement, BioMADE supports the development of biomanufacturing technologies to strengthen American competitiveness; create a more robust, resilient, and bio-based supply chain; and help the U.S. become more self-sufficient. BioMADE is also building a diverse and globally competitive STEM workforce by partnering with K-12 schools, community colleges, universities, and professional development organizations to ensure the workforce is prepared and ready to fill new jobs. To learn more, visit biomade.org.

About Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc.

Scientific Bioprocessing, Inc. (SBI) is dedicated to providing state-of-the-art instruments, strategies, and technologies to expedite the production of viable cells and therapies with a streamlined process and product consistency. SBI's mission is to develop sensor technologies and instruments that make cell culture and bioprocessing work easier, experiments more reproducible, and culture conditions better suited to meet experimental objectives. SBI is a subsidiary of Scientific Industries Inc. (SCND-OTCQB) To learn more, visit www.scientificbio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317006001/en/