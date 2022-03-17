Triton Digital Releases the February 2022 U.S. Podcast Report

Triton Digital®, the global technology and services provider to the digital audio and podcast industry, announced today the release of the latest U.S. Podcast Report for the February 2022 reporting period (January 31 – February 27, 2022), as measured by Triton's Podcast Metrics measurement service.
Yet again, Stitcher Media remained in the #1 spot on the Top Networks Report with 59.1M Average Weekly Downloads and 14.8M Average Weekly Users, followed by, Audacy Podcast Network with 36.2M Average Weekly Downloads and 10.2M Average Weekly Users, and NPR with 33.5M Average Weekly Downloads and 7.4M Average Weekly Users. For the month of February, there has been 220M downloads for the top 20 publishers.
For this reporting period, the top three podcasts include NPR News Now (NPR) at #1, Crime Junkie (audiochuck / SXM Media) at #2, and The Ben Shapiro Show (Cumulus Podcast Network) at #3.
New shows debuting this period for downloads include, Last Podcast On The Left (Stitcher Media) ranking in at #7, Ten Percent Happier with Dan Harris (Wondery), The Deck (Stitcher Media), and The Rich Eisen Show (Cumulus Podcast Network).
Last Podcast On The Left (Stitcher Media), The Deck (Stitcher Media), and Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey & David Spade (Audacy Podcast Network) are new shows debuting for listeners.
The Top Network Reports are ranked by Average Weekly Downloads and Average Weekly Users, in accordance with v2.1 of the IAB Podcast Technical Measurement Guidelines. Certified by the IAB Tech Lab, Triton's Podcast Metrics eliminates inconsistent measurement practices and self-reported data, providing content creators, marketers, media buyers, and the audio industry at large with validated and transparent podcast audience data.
To view the full results of the U.S. Podcast Report, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/resources/podcast-reports
To opt-in to receiving Triton's Podcast Reports via email, visit: https://www.tritondigital.com/pmsignup
Any podcast network or publisher with an audience in the United States is eligible to participate in the U.S. Podcast Report. To learn more, contact solutions@tritondigital.com.
With 10+ years of digital audio measurement expertise, Triton's Podcast Metrics measurement service provides reliable and informative data around how, when, and where podcast and audio on demand content is being consumed across multiple hosting platforms, with the ability to view metrics by date range, location, device, player, network, program, episode, and more.
About Triton Digital
Triton Digital® is the global technology and services leader to the digital audio and podcast industry. Operating in more than 80 countries, Triton provides innovative technology that enables broadcasters, podcasters, and online music services to build their audience, maximize their revenue, and streamline their day-to-day operations. In addition, Triton powers the global online audio industry with Webcast Metrics®, the leading online audio measurement service and Podcast Metrics, one of the first IAB certified podcast measurement services in the industry. With unparalleled integrity, excellence, teamwork, and accountability, Triton remains committed to connecting audio, audience, and advertisers to continuously fuel the growth of the global online industry. For more information, visit www.TritonDigital.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005934/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.