Elon GOAT Token Announces Establishment of All-Star Advisory Panel

Jeff Hoffman Joins the Crypto Community At $EGT

Today, Elon GOAT Token ($EGT) announces the formation and selection of their A-list advisory panel. Bringing a wealth of experience with him, Jeff Hoffman has been the founder of multiple startups, the CEO of both public and private companies, a worldwide motivational speaker, an award-winning global entrepreneur, executive producer of an Emmy Award-winning television show, producer of a Grammy Award-winning jazz album, and is an all-around business expert who intends to help elevate Elon GOAT Token with his impeccable knowledge and relationships in the industry. Hoffman serves as Chairman of the Elon GOAT Token advisory panel and will be joined by other best-in-class executives to be announced soon.

Hoffman lends his expertise to the cryptocurrency company, who are building a massive monument featuring a replica head of Elon Musk sitting on the body of a giant goat that is riding a SpaceX-inspired rocket that will look like it is blasting off, thanks to hydraulics that point the rocket upwards, and an incredible LED laser light show complete with smoke and explosive music that will travel through parts of the US on a journey to Tesla headquarters to meet its namesake.

"As the founder of multiple startups and part of the early executive team at Priceline.com, I know a hot commodity when I see one," said Hoffman. "My strategic consulting firm teaches exponential growth to business owners and entrepreneurs, in addition to teaching innovation strategies to corporations and governments worldwide. I'm excited to share that knowledge with the guys at Elon GOAT to help them take their Token well beyond the moon."

Elon GOAT Token have enlisted world-renowned artists and engineers, including Kevin Stone, Danny Wang, Spectacle, and an army of subcontractors, to develop and build the Elon GOAT monument in homage to the godfather of Crypto. The biblical-sized sculpture will be towed to Elon Musk in an effort to shine a bright spotlight on the crypto space, generate increased awareness for their Token and reinforce their commitment to the coin.

"Getting someone of Jeff's caliber to join our advisory panel and commit to our cause is a huge compliment," said Ashley Sansalone, Co-founder of Elon GOAT Token. "We're thrilled to have Jeff on board and know that his world-class mentorship will leave an indelible mark on our project."

"Jeffrey has a wealth of knowledge and experience that we know will benefit EGT," said Cory Strawbridge, Co-founder of Elon GOAT Token. "Our team of advisors are some of the best folks in the business and we're lucky to have them on board," he added.

Jeff Hoffman is the Chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (operating in 200 countries), Managing Partner of Jeff Hoffman Advisory Services, and founder and CEO of World Youth Horizons, a non-profit organization providing homes, schools, food and health care to children in need around the globe. The recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Los Angeles Tribune for his business and philanthropic contributions, Hoffman was honored with the Champion of Entrepreneurship Award from JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, and Rising Tide Capital, among other awards for his commitment to excellence and contributions to the field of entrepreneurship. He is an Executive Producer and stars in the groundbreaking new TV series GOING PUBLIC, where over the course of a season, viewers watch four different companies go public while viewers worldwide have the opportunity to invest in the startups being mentored on air.

ABOUT ELON GOAT TOKEN: Elon GOAT Token ($EGT) is a BSC Token that is the first ever to build a biblical sized monument dedicated to the Godfather of Crypto, Elon Musk. The $EGT monument features a massive sculpture of Elon Musk's face on a goat body, and serves as an anchor to the Token and as a tribute to the world's Crypto community. The core team behind Elon GOAT Token boasts over 20 years of combined experience in the cryptocurrency space and a passion to stand out from the competition. The $EGT Development teams plan to deliver, in person, this monument to Elon himself, all in efforts to create viral attention towards its long-term plans in building a sustainable and trusted cryptocurrency. For more information, visit https://elongoat.io.

