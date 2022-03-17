Sunlight Financial Announces Earnings Call Date Change; Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Call to Occur on Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Sunlight Financial ("Sunlight") SUNL, a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale financing company, today announced that it has changed the date of its previously announced fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings conference call to Tuesday, March 29, 2022.
Sunlight will host the conference call at 5:00 pm Eastern Time on that day. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Sunlight's investor relations website at ir.sunlightfinancial.com.
The dial-in number for the conference call is (855) 327-6837 (toll-free) or (631) 891-4304 (international). Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
A webcast replay of the call will be available at ir.sunlightfinancial.com for 90 days following the call. A replay will also be available until April 5, 2022 by dialing (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671, using passcode 10018340.
About Sunlight Financial
Sunlight SUNL is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight partners with contractors nationwide to provide homeowners with financing for the installation of residential solar systems and other home improvements. Sunlight's best-in-class technology and deep credit expertise simplify and streamline consumer finance, ensuring a fast and frictionless process for both contractors and homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunlightfinancial.com.
