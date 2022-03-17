Stevanato Group to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum

Stevanato Group S.p.A. STVN, a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, announced today that it will participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum. Management will present virtually at 9:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
A live audio webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.stevanatogroup.com under the "Investors" section of the website. A replay will be available for approximately 90 days after the event.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements which include, or may include, words such as "will", "believe", "future", "expect", "foreseeable", "expected", "to be", "estimated", "assumes", "would provide", and other similar expressions (or their negative). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about our participation in the KeyBanc Capital Markets Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum.
The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as at their dates. Stevanato Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of these factors. Further, Stevanato Group cannot assess the impact of each such factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to be materially different from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision.
About Stevanato Group
Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.
For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005923/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.