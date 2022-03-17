MSG Entertainment Names Lucas Watson President, MSG Sphere

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. MSGE ("MSG Entertainment") today announced that Lucas Watson, a seasoned executive with over 25 years of global experience accelerating growth and building brands, will join the Company as President, MSG Sphere, effective March 28. In this new position, Mr. Watson will lead the strategy and execution of all business aspects of MSG Sphere, the Company's planned state-of-the-art venues that will combine cutting-edge technology with multi-sensory storytelling to deliver fully immersive experiences.

Mr. Watson will drive various aspects of MSG Sphere's commercial strategy, including go-to-market planning and bookings, which will feature a wide range of bespoke ‘only in Sphere' attractions, residencies, conventions and product launches. He will work closely with his colleagues across MSG Entertainment in various aspects of MSG Sphere development, including technology, content, sponsorship, and hospitality, to build the business. The first MSG Sphere venue – MSG Sphere at The Venetian – is currently under construction in Las Vegas and is scheduled to open in the second half of calendar 2023. As part of his role, Mr. Watson will oversee global development of the MSG Sphere brand, which includes selectively extending the MSG Sphere network to other markets. Mr. Watson will be based in Burbank, CA and report to James Dolan, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, MSG Entertainment.

Mr. Dolan said: "I am pleased to welcome Lucas to MSG Entertainment, where his expertise will be an asset as we prepare to open our first MSG Sphere venue and further develop the global MSG Sphere brand. MSG Sphere will provide a next-generation experience unlike anything that exists in the world, and Lucas' proven track record of delivering global growth and scale will help us realize our long-term vision for these venues – starting with MSG Sphere at The Venetian."

Mr. Watson said: "I am excited to join MSG Entertainment at such an important time for MSG Sphere. Throughout my career I have focused on building world-class brands and scaling emerging companies with disruptive technologies to deliver growth. The opportunity to revolutionize entertainment with MSG Sphere is thrilling. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the Company to bring this first-of-its-kind venue to life."

Mr. Watson brings to MSG Entertainment his leadership experience in a variety of industries across sales, marketing, technology and digital business. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations at Cruise, where he was responsible for leading development of the commercial strategy and go-to-market operations plan for the self-driving car technology company. Mr. Watson previously served as Cruise's General Manager, Rideshare Business Unit and Chief Marketing Officer, where he built the company's rideshare business, including developing its market entry strategy and leading its brand positioning.

Before joining Cruise, Mr. Watson served as Executive Vice President, Global Chief Marketing and Sales Officer at Intuit, a global provider of business and financial management solutions. In this role he focused on driving growth through global market penetration, as well as brand building efforts. Mr. Watson joined Intuit from Google, where as Vice President, Global Brand Solutions and Innovations he led the company's brand advertising business. This included global monetization and market development for all of Google's brand building advertising products across YouTube, Google Video Network, and Google Display Network. Prior to Google, Mr. Watson spent more than 15 years at Procter & Gamble, holding a variety of sales, marketing and digital business roles for the company's 75 brands across 200 countries. In his last role, as Marketing Director, Global Digital Business Strategy, Mr. Watson played a key role helping P&G adapt its brand building approach for a digital age.

Mr. Watson currently serves on the Board of Directors of W.W. Grainger, a leading broad line distributor with operations primarily in North America, Japan and the United Kingdom.

Mr. Watson has an MBA from Boston College's Carroll School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and math from Hamilton College.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (MSG Entertainment) is a leader in live entertainment. The Company presents or hosts a broad array of events in its diverse collection of venues: New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a new state-of-the-art venue in Las Vegas, MSG Sphere at The Venetian. In addition, the Company features the original production – the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes – and through Boston Calling Events, produces the Boston Calling Music Festival. The Company's two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver a wide range of live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia. More information is available at www.msgentertainment.com.

