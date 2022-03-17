Campbell Appoints Kate Barrett to Lead Community Affairs

Kim Fortunato to retire after more than a decade with the company

Campbell Soup Company CPB today announced the appointment of Kate Barrett as Director, Community Affairs, effective May 6, 2022. Barrett will succeed Kim Fortunato who last year informed the company of her intent to retire. Fortunato will remain with Campbell until May 6, 2022 to ensure a smooth transition.

Barrett, who joined Campbell in 2017, will be responsible for setting the strategy and direction of Campbell's community affairs work including employee volunteerism, philanthropy, sponsorships and the company's Full Futures program, which focuses on advancing the school nutrition environment. Barrett will also serve as the President of the Campbell Soup Foundation, pending approval by the Foundation's Board of Trustees. Barrett will report to Anthony Sanzio, Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Affairs.

"For more than 150 years, Campbell has been committed to supporting the communities we call home and to building a legacy of impact," said Sanzio. "Since joining Campbell, Kate has played a key role in designing our strategies and programs, and I am confident our community work will build upon that legacy under her leadership."

Barrett joined Campbell as Senior Manager, Community Impact, where she oversaw the company's direct philanthropic giving and supported the design and management of signature philanthropic programs, Campbell's Healthy Communities and Full Futures. She was elected Vice President of the Campbell Soup Foundation in 2019 and played a vital role in revamping the Foundation's operations and grantmaking approach to align with the company's strategy and drive employee engagement. Prior to joining Campbell, Barrett was a project director at The Center for High Impact Philanthropy at the University of Pennsylvania. Earlier in her career, she held roles at technology startups as well as at the global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.

"I am honored to continue to build upon Campbell's long history of community impact as we work to strengthen and empower vibrant and equitable communities in our hometowns and support the neighborhoods where our employees live and work," Barrett said.

Barrett earned her B.A. in community health from Brown University and her MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Fortunato joined Campbell in 2010 to launch Campbell's Healthy Communities program, the 10-year, $10 million initiative to improve the health of young people in Campbell communities. Her role was the first of its kind in the food industry. Under her leadership, Healthy Communities became the company's signature philanthropic program. In 2016, Fortunato began leading Campbell's community affairs strategy and programs and became the first woman to serve as President of the Campbell Soup Foundation.

Fortunato and Campbell have been recognized for the positive impact of the company's community work locally and nationally, including the United Way of Camden County Dr. Nathan Asbell Humanitarian Award in 2012, the first-ever Culture of Health Champion Award from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation in 2015, the March of Dimes Roosevelt Award for Service to Humanity in 2016, and the Hopeworks Hopebuilder Award in 2019.

Sanzio said, "Kim has consistently lived Campbell's values by caring, collaborating and seeking creative ways to drive impact, while focusing on equity and inclusion in our community work. We are grateful for her many meaningful contributions and wish her the best in her retirement."

Since 1953, the Campbell Soup Foundation has provided financial support to communities throughout North America where Campbell employees live and work, with a focus on increasing healthy food access, encouraging healthy living and nurturing neighborhoods. The Foundation is employee-run, governed by a Board of Trustees and advised by an Executive Committee. To learn more about the Foundation and Campbell's community affairs programming, visit campbellsoupcompany.com/our-impact/community/.

