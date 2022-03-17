Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. Announces First Quarter 2022 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. GPMT ("GPMT," "Granite Point" or the "Company") today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2022. This dividend will be payable on April 15, 2022, to common stockholders of record as of April 1, 2022.
Granite Point also declared today a dividend of $0.4375 per share of the 7.00% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. This dividend is payable on April 15, 2022, to the holders of record of the Series A Preferred Stock at the close of business on April 1, 2022.
About Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.
Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is a Maryland corporation focused on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point is headquartered in New York, NY. Additional information is available at www.gpmtreit.com.
Additional Information
Stockholders of Granite Point and other interested persons may find additional information regarding the Company at the Securities and Exchange Commission's Internet site at www.sec.gov or by directing requests to: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., 3 Bryant Park, 24th floor, New York, NY 10036, telephone (212) 364-5500.
