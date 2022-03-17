Office Properties Income Trust Named to Boston Business Journal's 2022 Middle Market Leaders Ranking

Office Properties Income Trust OPI today announced that it was named one of the fastest growing middle market companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) in its 2022 Middle Market Leaders ranking. OPI ranked 29th on the list, which incorporates the BBJ's analysis of revenue growth of companies with revenue between $25 million and $1 billion for 2018, 2019 and 2020. This is the third consecutive year that OPI appears on the list.

Christopher Bilotto, President and Chief Operating Officer of OPI, made the following statement:

"We are honored to have OPI's growth recognized by the Boston Business Journal for the third consecutive year. We believe OPI's ranking among the fastest growing middle market companies in Massachusetts is a strong testament to our continued execution of OPI's growth strategies focused on enhancing the overall quality our commercial real estate portfolio and enhancing the sustainability of our properties to be a landlord of choice."

OPI is a client of The RMR Group RMR, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $33 billion in assets under management. RMR earned the top ranking on the BBJ's 2020 Middle Market Leaders list. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT, another client of The RMR Group, placed 32nd on the 2022 Middle Market Leaders list, which is the second consecutive year that ILPT appears on the list.

About Office Properties Income Trust

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing office properties primarily to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics. As of December 31, 2021, approximately 62% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned and leased more than 170 properties as of December 31, 2021, with over 23 million square feet located in 33 states and Washington, D.C. In 2021, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year, and a Green Lease Leader. OPI is managed by The RMR Group RMR, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit www.opireit.com.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group RMR is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR's vertical integration is supported by more than 600 real estate professionals in over 30 offices nationwide who manage over $33 billion in assets under management and leverage 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

