Urban Edge Properties Invites You to Join Its First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Urban Edge Properties UE announced today that it will release its first quarter 2022 earnings prior to the market open on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The Company will host an earnings conference call and audio webcast on May 5, 2022 at 8:30am ET.
All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 1-877-407-9716 (Toll Free) or 1-201-493-6779 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13727687. The call will also be webcast and available in listen-only mode at this link: UE First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call, or on the investors page of our website: www.uedge.com.
If you are unable to participate in the live call, a replay will be available at the webcast link above, or on the investors page of our website for one year following the conclusion of the call. A telephonic replay of the call will also be available starting Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 11:30am ET through Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 11:59pm ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (Toll/International) using conference ID 13727687.
ABOUT URBAN EDGE PROPERTIES
Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, D.C. to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 75 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
