Techdow USA Inc. ("Techdow USA") announced today a new purchase and delivery option that can assist hospitals in procuring critical heparin product for their patients during supply shortages. The heparin market has recently experienced multiple shortages, and the potential risk of future unexpected shortages could have a negative impact on patient care.

"Healthcare providers will now have the opportunity to go directly to Techdow USA to get short supply product for their patients in need," said Darren Alkins, Chief Executive Officer.

Institutional buyers, clinics, and other healthcare providers can now order directly at competitive prices, with even smaller volume purchases than were previously available on a direct ship basis. Furthermore, to ensure simplicity when providers and patients may need product unexpectedly, there are no membership or hidden fees associated with such direct orders. Interested licensed parties can sign up and order now, or anytime in the future through Techdow USA's partner R&S Solutions, LLC.

Most common adverse reactions are hemorrhage, thrombocytopenia, HIT and HITTS, injection irritation, general hypersensitivity reactions, and elevations of aminotransferase levels.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Hepalink USA, Inc./Techdow USA, Inc. at 1-888-355-1375 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.

Visit our website to learn more and find the link to our partner's purchasing portal: Products – Techdow USA

