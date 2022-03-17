Techdow USA Announces New Heparin Product Shortage Contingency: Direct Purchase Buying Option

Techdow USA Inc. ("Techdow USA") announced today a new purchase and delivery option that can assist hospitals in procuring critical heparin product for their patients during supply shortages. The heparin market has recently experienced multiple shortages, and the potential risk of future unexpected shortages could have a negative impact on patient care.
"Healthcare providers will now have the opportunity to go directly to Techdow USA to get short supply product for their patients in need," said Darren Alkins, Chief Executive Officer.
Institutional buyers, clinics, and other healthcare providers can now order directly at competitive prices, with even smaller volume purchases than were previously available on a direct ship basis. Furthermore, to ensure simplicity when providers and patients may need product unexpectedly, there are no membership or hidden fees associated with such direct orders. Interested licensed parties can sign up and order now, or anytime in the future through Techdow USA's partner R&S Solutions, LLC.
Most common adverse reactions are hemorrhage, thrombocytopenia, HIT and HITTS, injection irritation, general hypersensitivity reactions, and elevations of aminotransferase levels.
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Hepalink USA, Inc./Techdow USA, Inc. at 1-888-355-1375 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Visit our website to learn more and find the link to our partner's purchasing portal: Products – Techdow USA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005937/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.