ETS and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education Announced as Sponsors for the University of Phoenix Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair

Sponsorships support virtual event focused on developing leadership skills in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB)

University of Phoenix is pleased to announce ETS, the world's largest, nonprofit educational assessment, measurement, research and learning organization, and Diverse: Issues In Higher Education, a premier source of timely news, provocative commentary, insightful interviews and in-depth special reports on diversity in higher education, as sponsors of the University's first annual Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair, April 12-15, 2022.

The free, virtual event is open to the public and focused on helping participants develop diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) skills as inclusive leaders and will provide opportunities for networking connection and employment.

"The Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair brings an opportunity to focus on how industry leaders can address systemic inequities of a diverse workforce and workplace," states John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer of University of Phoenix. "As sponsors, ETS and Diverse are organizations demonstrating leadership, commitment, and advocacy for equity and inclusion in educational settings, the workplace, and the community at large."

Diverse featured the Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair in a March 15 article.

Titled "Creating the intentional leader of today, tomorrow and beyond," the University of Phoenix Inclusive Leadership Summit and Career Fair offers attendees access to a Career Fair as well as in-depth workshops, research presentations and choose industry-focused tracks: Leadership & Management, Healthcare and Education.

The Inclusive Leadership Summit integrates research findings from University of Phoenix Career Institute™ and Research Centers to influence topics addressed while highlighting academic fields of study offered at the University.

Register for the University of Phoenix Inclusive Leadership Summit here.

About ETS

At ETS, we advance quality and equity in education for people worldwide by creating assessments based on rigorous research. ETS serves individuals, educational institutions and government agencies by providing customized solutions for teacher certification, English language learning, and elementary, secondary and postsecondary education, and by conducting education research, analysis and policy studies. Founded as a nonprofit in 1947, ETS develops, administers and scores more than 50 million tests annually — including the TOEFL® and TOEIC® tests, the GRE® tests and The Praxis Series® assessments — in more than 180 countries, at over 9,000 locations worldwide. www.ets.org.

About Diverse: Issues In Higher Education

For more than three decades, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education has been America's premier source of timely news, provocative commentary, insightful interviews and in-depth special reports on diversity in higher education. Savvy individuals who appreciate the crucial and ever-changing role that higher education plays in the lives of students, professionals, their families and their communities make reading Diverse a regular habit.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005941/en/