TMIG To Operate as TYLin to Expand Resources and Market Reach

Unifying under the TYLin name will help connect clients with worldwide resources to elevate communities

The Municipal Infrastructure Group Ltd. (TMIG), one of Canada's leading civil engineering consulting firms, has realigned its technical expertise and resources within the TYLin organization and will now operate as TYLin. The unified brand will connect the firm's clients in Canada more effectively with TYLin's multi-discipline global engineering resources to solve infrastructure challenges with innovative and technically advanced solutions at the regional and local levels.

The name change is part of a strategic initiative to unify all TYLin companies under a consistent brand to provide more efficient access to its vast global resources and promote better collaboration among its international staff.

The parent company, previously known as T.Y. Lin International, has also modified its name to TYLin as part of the global rebranding which includes a redesigned logo.

"We have enjoyed a very productive and rewarding relationship with TYLin since we joined the company," said Abe Khademi, P.Eng., Senior Vice President and Area Manager of the firm's Canadian market. "Coming together under a unified brand will allow us to bring a wider range of benefits to our clients as we make full use of TYLin's multi-discipline engineering expertise. It will also make it easier for our employees to connect and collaborate with their colleagues throughout TYLin."

Founded in 2003, TMIG, now TYLin, provides public and private clients in the Greater Toronto Area with a broad range of engineering, design, and construction phase services, spanning the transportation, municipal, land development, and water infrastructure sectors. TYLin acquired TMIG in 2019 and since then the company has operated as "A T.Y. Lin International Company."

TYLin, with 3,200 employees in 11 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, is a global alliance of engineering firms that provide comprehensive solutions for advanced mobility infrastructure, smart buildings, and sustainable water solutions. Historically, TYLin has been recognized for its expertise in designing iconic bridges. Over the years, the company has established itself as a global leader providing engineering services and thought leadership to all segments of the built environment, including aviation, buildings, rail and transit, roads and highways, and water, in addition to bridges. TYLin's strategic brand positioning highlights the company's extensive knowledge and experience across all these sectors.

"Creating a singular, cohesive brand platform will connect TMIG with colleagues around the world to better serve our clients," said Matthew Cummings, P.Eng., TYLin President and Chief Executive Officer. "By aligning with TYLin, TMIG will complement its local capabilities, deep heritage, and culture with the resources, shared values, integrated systems, and mutual dedication to technical excellence that exist across our global network of engineering experts. It will also foster unity within our firm, streamlining the processes for our employees to connect and collaborate with their colleagues around the world."

About TYLin:

Founded in 1954, TYLin is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, constructible designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3,200 employees working in 65 offices throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe, the firm provides support on projects of varying size and complexity. TYLin is a member of Dar Group, a global, privately-owned professional services group, and its industry-leading family of Global Infrastructure companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.

