Crane Co. Reports Complaint Filed by the Department of Justice to Block the Sale of Its Engineered Materials Segment

Crane Co. CR, a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products, reported today that the Department of Justice ("DOJ") has filed a complaint to enjoin the sale of its Engineered Materials segment to Grupo Verzatec, S.A. de C.V. ("Verzatec"). In the normal course, the Company expects to engage in a process with Verzatec, the DOJ and /or the courts to address the DOJ's antitrust concerns regarding a minor overlap in a narrow range of material used in certain commercial building applications.

