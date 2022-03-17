Global Drug Discovery Market Research Report to 2027 - by Drug Type, Technology, End User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Drug Discovery Market Research Report by Drug Type, by Technology, by End User, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Drug Discovery Market size was estimated at USD 42.34 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 48.09 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.94% to reach USD 105.59 billion by 2027.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.

FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Drug Discovery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.

Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments

The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Drug Discovery Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Drug Discovery Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Drug Discovery Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Drug Discovery Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Drug Discovery Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Drug Discovery Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Drug Discovery Market?

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry

Increasing need for outsourcing analytical testing and clinical trial services

Initiatives for investigation on rare diseases and orphan drugs

Focus on drug discovery

Restraints

High cost of drug discovery and development

Stringent regulations governing drug discovery and animal usage

Opportunities

Growth in the biologics market

Patent expiries

Emerging markets

Challenges

Long duration for market entry of a drug

