Royal Gold Announces Virtual Investor Update on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD (together with its subsidiaries, "Royal Gold" or the "Company," "we" or "our") announced today that management will host a virtual Investor Update to provide an in-depth review and discussion of Royal Gold's business on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 from 9:30am to 11:30am ET. Prepared remarks by members of Royal Gold's management team will be followed by a live question and answer session.
Access to the live event will be available through: Royal Gold Investor Update
Dial-in numbers:
Conference ID: 4345744
Participant Toll Free Dial-In Number: (877) 958-0853
Participant International Dial-In Number: (873) 415-0306
A replay of the event will be available on the Royal Gold website under:
www.royalgold.com/investors/events-presentations
Corporate Profile
Royal Gold is a precious metals stream and royalty company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties and similar production-based interests. As of December 31, 2021, the Company owned interests on 190 properties on five continents, including interests on 44 producing mines and 17 development stage projects. Royal Gold is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "RGLD." The Company's website is located at www.royalgold.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005898/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.