Virtual San Diego Angel Conference IV Set for March 24 - Six Finalists Pitch for ~$1 Million in Largest Angel Funding Competition Nationwide

San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC), a University of San Diego (USD) Knauss School of Business program that activates accredited angel investors and engages promising early-stage companies that drive the innovation ecosystem, announces six finalists for SDAC IV representing innovative solutions in healthtech, spirits, diagnostics, veterinary therapeutics, and cleantech. Tickets $49 for general admission; $35 for accredited investors; student groups admitted free of charge. Purchase SDAC IV tickets here.

Best-selling author, Inc. 500 CEO, and super angel investor – funding over 100 pioneering companies – David S. Rose is the conference keynote speaker.

A total of 90 companies applied for SDAC IV late last year in hopes of landing an estimated $200K+ for the winner and other cash prizes for runners up – or $1 million* total, depending on size of the fund. SDAC provides a full educational program for entrepreneurs and novice and semi-experienced angels, which culminates in the live and virtual final funding event.

SDAC IV finalists include:

With an active angel investor group of about 100 investors in the first three SDAC cycles, who invest anywhere from $5,500 to $100,000+ each conference series, and $706,500 invested directly through SDAC III, the San Diego Angel Conference has become the largest event-based angel fund in the country.

SDAC partners with 20+ organizations in the startup ecosystem. These connections, combined with SDAC's reputation for excellence, enables it to attract promising startups and manage a substantial investment fund. Major sponsors include vteams, USD Knauss School of Business, Mintz, SDSU, First Republic Bank, Coeptus Law, Clearpoint Agency, and UCSD.

Mysty Rusk, Founder of the San Diego Angel Conference, says, "Our mission is to activate new investors, get deals done, and support the innovation ecosystem. We connect angel investors to each other and to startups with potentially disruptive innovations across industries. I hope those interested in venture investing attend to see how exciting angel investing is."

*Actual amount invested depends on total dollars raised. Historically, investors have exceeded both the investment amount and number of companies funded.

