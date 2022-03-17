Virtual San Diego Angel Conference IV Set for March 24 - Six Finalists Pitch for ~$1 Million in Largest Angel Funding Competition Nationwide

Featuring Keynote Speaker David S. Rose, best-selling author, Inc. 500 CEO, and super angel investor; $49 general admission; $35 accredited investors; student groups free
San Diego Angel Conference (SDAC), a University of San Diego (USD) Knauss School of Business program that activates accredited angel investors and engages promising early-stage companies that drive the innovation ecosystem, announces six finalists for SDAC IV representing innovative solutions in healthtech, spirits, diagnostics, veterinary therapeutics, and cleantech. Tickets $49 for general admission; $35 for accredited investors; student groups admitted free of charge. Purchase SDAC IV tickets here.
Best-selling author, Inc. 500 CEO, and super angel investor – funding over 100 pioneering companies – David S. Rose is the conference keynote speaker.
A total of 90 companies applied for SDAC IV late last year in hopes of landing an estimated $200K+ for the winner and other cash prizes for runners up – or $1 million* total, depending on size of the fund. SDAC provides a full educational program for entrepreneurs and novice and semi-experienced angels, which culminates in the live and virtual final funding event.
SDAC IV finalists include:
- BrainSpace – neurocritical care for protecting the brain and spine after trauma, surgery, or neurodegeneration
- First Light Coffee Whiskey – environmentally conscious spirits
- CARI Health, Inc. – remote medication monitoring
- Hera Biotech – developing first non-surgical test for endometriosis, the number one cause of female infertility
- LifEngine Animal Health Laboratories – gene editing and cancer treatment breakthroughs in humans to fight cancer in dogs
- ReJoule, Inc. – addressing need for testing of effective second-life batteries
With an active angel investor group of about 100 investors in the first three SDAC cycles, who invest anywhere from $5,500 to $100,000+ each conference series, and $706,500 invested directly through SDAC III, the San Diego Angel Conference has become the largest event-based angel fund in the country.
SDAC partners with 20+ organizations in the startup ecosystem. These connections, combined with SDAC's reputation for excellence, enables it to attract promising startups and manage a substantial investment fund. Major sponsors include vteams, USD Knauss School of Business, Mintz, SDSU, First Republic Bank, Coeptus Law, Clearpoint Agency, and UCSD.
Mysty Rusk, Founder of the San Diego Angel Conference, says, "Our mission is to activate new investors, get deals done, and support the innovation ecosystem. We connect angel investors to each other and to startups with potentially disruptive innovations across industries. I hope those interested in venture investing attend to see how exciting angel investing is."
*Actual amount invested depends on total dollars raised. Historically, investors have exceeded both the investment amount and number of companies funded.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005901/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.