GZA Welcomes Christopher Anastasiou as Senior Construction Manager

GZA GeoEnvironmental Inc. (GZA), a leading multi-disciplinary firm providing ecological, geotechnical, environmental, water, and construction management services, has named Christopher Anastasiou as a Senior Construction Manager based in GZA's Manhattan office.

Anastasiou has more than 18 years of experience in project and construction management in commercial development and redevelopment and environmental remediation consulting throughout the New York metropolitan areas. He brings GZA deep expertise in cost estimation, contractor and subcontractor coordination on behalf of clients, health and safety plan preparation, and related client services.

Prior to joining GZA, Anastasiou served as a Project Manager at O'Leary Construction, Inc., a global engineering, management, and development contractor. He has worked with clients such as Con Edison and National Grid on several civil construction projects coordinating project permits, project staff, material handling, as well as generating daily reports, performance statements, invoicing, and project close out documents.

GZA CEO Pat Sheehan, said, "Chris Anastasiou brings over a decade of industry knowledge in specialty construction management and site remediation throughout the greater New York and Long Island regions. His leadership and in-depth experience as a successful project manager will expand GZA's capabilities with our local long-term energy projects and provide excellent services to our clients in the metropolitan area."

Anastasiou earned his Bachelor of Science in Environmental Sciences from Stony Brook University on Long Island and holds certifications in E-Railsafe contractor safety, Applied Groundwater Flow & Contaminant Transport Modeling, National Oil Heat Research Alliance (NORA) Oil Technician, and is a New York State Certified Asbestos Inspector. He also is a current member of the New York State Council of Professional Geologists and the National Groundwater Association.

About GZA

GZA is a multi-disciplinary, employee-owned firm providing Geotechnical, Environmental, Ecological, Water, and Construction Management services. GZA's more than 700 professionals are based in 30 offices in New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and the Great Lakes States. Our corporate headquarters is at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. For additional information, please call Angela Cincotta, Chief of Marketing and Communications at 781-278-5777.

