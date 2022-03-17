Monnit Launches Intrinsically Safe IECEx-Certified Wireless Sensors for Industrial Operations

Monnit announced the availability of its intrinsically safe ALTA-ISX® Long-Range Wireless Sensors today to protect workers and facilities in industrial environments with explosive atmospheres.
Monnit is releasing its first three sensors that are IECEx-certified—the ALTA-ISX Temperature and Dry Contact Sensors and the 300 PSIG Pressure Meter. By the end of 2022, Monnit will add three to six more sensors to its ALTA-ISX product line. IECEx is the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Explosive Atmospheres.
Monnit ALTA-ISX Sensors are intrinsically safe for use in hazardous industrial areas within potentially explosive atmospheres. Petrochemical, manufacturing, power generation, construction, and other industries can be susceptible to combustible gas, vapor, or mist igniting or exploding.
These ALTA-ISX Sensors are not only certified as intrinsically safe in explosive atmospheres of group IIA and hazardous Zone 1 environments, but they're also:
- Incapable of causing a spark or reaching a temperature (class T3) that could ignite an explosive atmosphere comprising a range of group IIA gases or dust
- Able to be used in many industrial applications worldwide where combustible gases (group IIA) may be present in Zone 1 areas
Like all ALTA Sensors and Meters, the ALTA-ISX product line runs on an IoT sensor platform that features an outdoor line-of-sight, long-range data transmission of up to one mile, and an indoor non-line-of-sight of up to 1,200+ feet through 12+ walls.
"Industrial environments continually evolve with new technologies," said Monnit Founder and CEO Brad Walters. "But operational safety precautions must remain at the forefront. With ALTA-ISX Sensors, you can confidently keep safety the priority."
About Monnit Corporation
The origin story of the Internet of Things (IoT) begins with Monnit. Before our inception in 2010, our founder was already at the forefront of embedding technology into machines and devices to make them talk, delivering valuable data to business leaders. After more than a decade, Monnit Remote Monitoring Solutions for virtually any industry use case have delivered 31 billion data points in more than 85 countries for 52,000 customers. Monnit's 80+ IoT sensors remotely monitor temperature, light, humidity, water, vibration, and more. You can analyze data using iMonnit cloud software and get alerts via email, text, or call when our sensors detect a change you need to know.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005906/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.