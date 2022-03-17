Vantage Data Centers Invests CAD$900 Million to Expand Canadian Operations

Investment includes a third Montreal campus and the expansion of existing campuses in Montreal and Quebec City

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, today announced it will invest an additional CAD$900 million to rapidly scale its Canadian operations, including the development of a third campus in Montreal and the expansion of two existing campuses in Montreal and Quebec City. These developments bring the total number of Vantage campuses in the Province of Quebec to four.

Vantage is further expanding its QC4 Montreal campus with a third facility totaling 21MW and 94,000 square feet, which is slated to open its doors in the fourth quarter of 2022. Once fully developed, the campus will offer customers 48MW of IT capacity and be powered by nearly 100% renewable energy from Hydro-Québec.

In addition, Vantage has begun construction of a third Montreal data center campus (QC6), which will also be powered with nearly 100% renewable energy.

In Quebec City, Vantage has acquired an additional eight acres of land to expand the growing QC2 campus.

Customer demand for sustainable data centers in the province is fueling Vantage's growth in the region. The expansion of the QC2 campus is being partially funded by Société Générale, one of Europe's leading financial services groups offering sustainability-linked financing options. A portion of the campus was approved for a "green loan," a first for Vantage, by meeting specific requirements, including the use of nearly 100% renewable energy, the low amount of anticipated carbon emissions, water conservation, an industry-leading design Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) and an energy management plan to ensure high operational performance.

Vantage has been aggressively expanding across the Province of Quebec since it acquired Canada-based 4Degrees Colocation from Videotron Ltd., a Quebecor Media Inc. (QMI) subsidiary, in January 2019. With these new expansions, Vantage will have four campuses totaling 143MW of IT capacity in the province with a combined investment approaching CAD$1.7 billion. The company is committed to building sustainable data center campuses and has recently pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2030.

"Our continued investment and expansion in the Province of Quebec cements Vantage Data Centers as the largest hyperscale digital infrastructure provider in Canada," said Maxime Guévin, vice president and general manager of Vantage's Canadian business. "The Quebec Province is an ideal location for data centers due to our green and affordable power options, rich connectivity, cool climate and business-friendly culture. We look forward to welcoming our global customers to our new facilities later this year."

The continued expansion in Canada is part of a global growth strategy that Vantage has undertaken since it first entered the Canadian market. After entering six markets in Europe in 2020, the company recently entered five markets in Asia Pacific and broke ground on its first African campus in Johannesburg.

"With this significant investment, Vantage is consolidating its presence in our beautiful region and recognizing its leadership in the new technology ecosystem. We are fortunate to have a company that is committed to the attractiveness of our Capitale-Nationale region, but also to its potential and its boldness."

- Geneviève Guilbault, Deputy Premier and Minister responsible for the Capitale-Nationale region

"The announcement of these key growth projects by Vantage truly demonstrates the appeal of our ecosystems for companies in strategic sectors that are looking for stable and sustainable economic development. Our teams based throughout Quebec and abroad will continue to support foreign subsidiaries in their activities here so that they can pursue their long-term investments in Quebec."

- Hubert Bolduc, President of Investissement Québec International

"Quebec International's initiatives to promote the region to technology and information companies are clearly producing results. Vantage Data Centers' decision to invest in Quebec City is no accident; on the contrary, it confirms the attractiveness of the region and its highly qualified workforce for international companies. This major investment contributes to a 150% increase in the site's capacity and confirms Quebec City as a leader in the data center industry."

- Carl Viel, President and CEO of Québec International

"As businesses look to limit their carbon footprint, Greater Montreal is very well positioned to support them. The digital world we live in is generating more and more data that needs to be stored. This reinvestment by Vantage proves once again that Quebec's renewable energy is a responsible way to support this increase. We are therefore proud to support major players who develop sustainable solutions and contribute to the positioning of our city in the field of technological innovations."

- Stéphane Paquet, President and CEO, Montréal International

