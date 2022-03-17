Room to Read Appoints Yusuf Alireza as Board of Directors Chair

Room to Read announced today the appointment of Yusuf Alireza as Chair of the organization's global Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005163/en/

Room to Read announced the appointment of Yusuf Alireza as Chair of the organization's global Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

"As Room to Read expands our literacy and gender equality programs to new regions around the world, Yusuf's board chair appointment is optimally timed," said Room to Read's CEO, Dr. Geetha Murali. "Yusuf has been a long-standing supporter and advisor to Room to Read. Having gained meaningful insights from Yusuf's thoughtful perspectives for many years, I am honored that he is taking on this additional responsibility."

Alireza is the CEO and CIO, ARP Global Capital Limited. Alireza is also a retired management committee member, partner, and co-president of non-Japan Asia at the Goldman Sachs Group. Alireza holds a joint bachelor's and master's degree from Georgetown University's School of Foreign Service.

Reflecting on his appointment, Alireza stated:

"My long-term passion for Room to Read is rooted in my belief that education is the most important asset to determine one's future. Hundreds of millions of children still need an education, and Room to Read has the best approach to solve this challenge. Outside of my family, Room to Read makes me prouder than anything in my life, and I look forward to contributing further as Board Chair."

Alireza has been a member of Room to Read's board of directors since 2011, previously chairing the Nominating & Governance Committee. He helped launch Room to Read's APAC and Middle East Regional Boards of Directors. He is currently raising funds for Room to Read as he challenges himself to qualify for the half IRONMAN World Championships. Alireza has set a goal of benefiting 20,000 children through Room to Read programs and is matching all donations towards that goal.

Mary Byron, who has served as Board Chair since 2020, will remain a member of the board. Byron provided significant leadership as Room to Read adapted to the challenges presented by the pandemic. Her guidance and support helped Room to Read pivot quickly and double the annual number of children benefited in 2021. A full listing of Room to Read's board of directors can be found here.

About Room to Read

Founded in 2000 on the belief that World Change Starts with Educated Children®, Room to Read is creating a world free from illiteracy and gender inequality. We are achieving this goal by helping children in historically low-income communities develop literacy skills and a habit of reading, and by supporting girls as they build skills to succeed in school and negotiate key life decisions. We collaborate with governments and other partner organizations to deliver positive outcomes for children at scale. Room to Read has benefited more than 32 million children and has worked in 21 countries and 49,000 communities, with additional support through remote solutions that facilitate learning beyond the classroom. Room to Read aims to reach 40 million children by 2025. Learn more at www.roomtoread.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005163/en/