Westinghouse eVinci Micro-Reactors Energize Canada's Carbon-Free Efforts

Company's micro-reactor receives Government of Canada Funding, supports country's aggressive climate goals

Westinghouse Electric Canada announced today, along with the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, an investment of C$27.2 million from the Government of Canada's Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF). This investment will support funding for the eVinci™ micro-reactor which will bring carbon-free, transportable, safe, and scalable energy anywhere Canada requires reliable, clean energy.

"As our government moves swiftly with our green economic recovery, we are laying the foundation for a better-prepared and more prosperous climate-oriented future," stated the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. "Westinghouse's innovative technology will help deliver cleaner energy sources across Canada, especially in remote communities. This investment will play a critical role in fighting climate change and build on Canada's global leadership in SMRs, and securing jobs in Ontario's energy sector."

Building on decades of Westinghouse innovation, the eVinci micro-reactor will bring clean energy to off-grid sites, remote communities and islands, decentralized generation, industrial sites, mining operations, data centres, universities, marine propulsion, hydrogen generation, and water purification. The flexibility of a transportable eVinci reactor as a primary energy source, or in tandem with other sources such as renewables, will help to reduce Canada's energy costs by limiting the need for permanent infrastructure.

"The eVinci micro-reactor technology enables many applications which will benefit Canadian industries and communities, especially those in need of carbon-free heat and power," said David Durham, President, Westinghouse Energy Systems. "We appreciate the Government of Canada's partnership and are proud to support a Pan-Canadian energy transition program in support of net-zero emissions targets."

This funding will enable Westinghouse to create and maintain many new permanent jobs in Canada while partnering with the country's world-class nuclear supply chain and academic institutions.

Westinghouse Electric Company is shaping the future of carbon-free energy by providing safe, innovative nuclear technologies to utilities globally. Westinghouse supplied the world's first commercial pressurized water reactor in 1957 and the company's technology is the basis for nearly one-half of the world's operating nuclear plants.

