Sinclair Broadcast Group's Alan Frank to be Inducted into the Pennsylvania Broadcast Hall of Fame

Frank Honored for Leadership in Broadcast Television
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. SBGI today announced Alan B. Frank, Senior Vice President and Group Manager, will be honored by the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters (PAB) and inducted into the Pennsylvania Broadcast Hall of Fame.
The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters promotes collaboration between radio and television broadcast station owners, managers, and staff across the state. The PAB Hall of Fame designation is awarded to broadcast station ownership or managers commemorating careers of merit and distinction.
"For over 30 years, Alan has been a valued member of the Sinclair family and we are thrilled his leadership and work across the region will be recognized by the prestigious Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters, an honor richly deserved," said Rob Weisbord, Sinclair's Chief Operating Officer and President of Broadcast.
Frank currently serves as Senior Vice President and Group Manager for Sinclair Broadcast Group where he oversees stations in 14 markets. He previously served in station management and sales roles in a variety of stations throughout Pennsylvania, Florida, and New York in his 50-year broadcasting career. While in Pittsburgh he created the one of first television LMA/JSAs,WPGH/WPTT. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Fairleigh Dickinson University.
Frank will be honored at the Annual PAB Gold Medal Dinner, planned for Thursday, December 15, 2022, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in downtown Philadelphia.
For more information about the PAB Hall of Fame, please visit: https://pab.org/hall-of-fame-award
About Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a diversified media company and a leading provider of local sports and news. The Company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network brands; owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets, owns multiple national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium; and has TV stations affiliated with all the major broadcast networks. Sinclair's content is delivered via multiple platforms, including over-the-air, multi-channel video program distributors, and digital and streaming platforms NewsOn and STIRR. The Company regularly uses its website as a key source of Company information which can be accessed at www.sbgi.net.
