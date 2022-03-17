Madison Core Laboratories Ranks No. 123 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Southeast Region

Madison Core Laboratories, LLC, ("MCL"), a leading independent clinical laboratory in Alabama, announced today that Inc. Magazine has ranked MCL No. 123 in its 2022 Fastest – Growing Private Companies in the Southeast Region.
Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2020. To qualify in 2022, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. The Southeast Region includes the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Puerto Rico.
"We are honored to be named to this prestigious Inc. list. It is exciting to be one of 10 Alabama companies, to be recognized. I look forward to our continuous growth and success as we expand our comprehensive diagnostic testing product lines and launch innovative services to better the lives of the patients we serve," said Carlo Crespo, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Madison Core Laboratories.
About Madison Core Laboratories:
Madison Core Laboratories is a privately-held company based in Huntsville, Alabama, and is one of the leading independent laboratories in Alabama. We provide extensive laboratory services using state-of-the-art testing equipment to provide our clients with the latest innovations in the laboratory spectrum. Our clients include physician offices, long-term care facilities, assisted living facilities, homebound patients, and industrial/corporate testing needs. MCL is the only independent reference laboratory in the State of Alabama that offers mobile phlebotomy, molecular diagnostics, routine blood, urine, and toxicology testing all under one organization.
Learn more at www.MadisonCoreLabs.com.
