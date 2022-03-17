Attabotics Adds Microsoft Veteran Edna Conway to Board of Directors

Attabotics, the world's first 3D robotics supply chain system for modern commerce, announced today the addition of Edna M. Conway to the company's Board of Directors. Currently the VP, Security & Risk Officer, Cloud Infrastructure at Microsoft, Conway brings 30 years of broad and deep leadership experience to Attabotics' Board of Directors.

"Edna is truly a visionary in the technology space and brings a tremendous amount of both public and private supply chain related experience to our Board," said Scott Gravelle, Founder and CEO of Attabotics. "We're ecstatic to build world class leadership across Attabotics to support delivery of innovative solutions to our customers."

At Microsoft, Conway is responsible for the security, resilience and governance of the cloud infrastructure upon which Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud business operates. She is recognized domestically and globally as the developer of architectures delivering supply chain security, sustainability and resilience. She has built new organizations delivering trust, transparency, cybersecurity, compliance, risk management and supply chain transformation. Prior to Microsoft, Conway served as Cisco's Chief Security Officer, Global Value Chain, where she was responsible for driving a comprehensive security architecture across Cisco's third-party ecosystem.

Conway currently serves on the Board of Directors of Drawbridge Partners, LLC, a portfolio company of capital market enterprise Long-Ridge Equity Partners and Active Cypher, Inc. She also serves or has served on the Boards or Executive Advisory Boards of ProcessUnity Holdings, LLC, YL Ventures, Openview Partners, ADP, LLC (ADP-Nasdaq), SecurityScorecard, Black Duck Software (acquired by SNPS-Nasdaq), Axonius, InfoSec Global, Logik Systems, Inc. and Dust Identity, Inc. Additionally, Conway serves on the NYU Tandon School of Engineering Cyber Fellows Advisory Council.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of the company's recent expansion of their board with the additions of Dave MacDonald as Chair of the Board of Directors and Gary Moss to the role of Chair of the Audit Committee for the Board.

About Attabotics

Attabotics is the world's first 3D robotics supply chain system for modern commerce. Inspired by the framework of ant colonies, Attabotics replaces the rows and aisles of traditional fulfillment centers with a patented storage structure and robotics shuttles that utilize both horizontal and vertical space, reducing the company's warehouse needs by 85 percent. By empowering retailers to place fulfillment centers near high density urban areas, Attabotics helps create jobs and decrease carbon emissions by closing the last-mile delivery gap. Attabotics has been adopted by major brands including luxury department store Nordstrom and other retailers across apparel, food and beverage and home goods. Attabotics is based in Calgary, Alberta, Canada with fulfillment centers across the United States and Canada.

