10 Schools Advance in $2M STEM Competition from Samsung for Addressing Food Disparities, Health Equity, Sustainability and More

Samsung awards 10 National Finalists $50,000 in classroom technology in the 12th Annual Solve for Tomorrow Contest

Today, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. announced the 10 National Finalist schools in the 12th annual Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest, a nationwide education competition which challenges students in grades 6-12 to use STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) skills to address local issues and inspire change in their communities. Each National Finalist will receive $50,000 in Samsung technology and classroom supplies and will pitch their project to a panel of judges for a chance to be named a National Winner. The 10 National Finalist classrooms in this year's competition were selected for their determination and ingenuity in addressing some of the most critical issues facing the country today, including sustainability, public health and accessibility.

Since December, 100 schools across the country have been developing their prototypes, apps and project videos to showcase how they plan to address issues of national importance while keeping sustainability in mind. Student representatives from the 10 National Finalist classrooms will present their project to a panel of judges in hopes to being named one of three National Winners and take home $100,000* total in Samsung technology and classroom supplies.

"The students that participate in this program are fearless and continue to tackle some of the greatest national issues like sustainability and accessibility with the most innovative and creative solutions we've seen to date," said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship, Samsung Electronics America. "From coast to coast, these students have taken charge of their future and we're proud to see how they have creatively bridged STEM and social impact. We're thankful to stand with and support another class of Solve for Tomorrow teachers and students as they set out to make an impact in their own communities and the world."

In addition to competing for the grand prize title, classrooms can win additional prizes including:

The public can elect one Community Choice Winner from the pool of National Finalists to receive an additional $10,000* for their school, using online voting. Those interested in casting their vote for the Community Choice winner can vote for their favorite school and project here. Voting is permitted once a day until Saturday, April 23.

Additionally, National Finalists are also eligible to win another $10,000* for being named the Samsung Employee Choice Award winner, which is determined by Samsung employee voting. These award winnings are in addition to the National Finalist and National Winner prize packages.

For the first time, Samsung has partnered with the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) for the Solve for Tomorrow Sustainability Innovation award, furthering Samsung's commitment to sustainability. One Environmental Sustainability winner will be chosen by a committee of judges to win a $10,000 energy efficient Samsung technology prize package of products to help bring their project idea to life.

2021-2022 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow National Finalists:

School City, State Issue and STEM Project Video Granada Hills Charter High School Granada Hills, Calif. Wildfire and Water Quality - Created Nano Chek, a portable filtration system to extract ammonium phosphate – a chemical used in fire retardants – from rivers and streams, reducing the ecological effects on marine life. https://youtu.be/55bKU43-4cA Center Grove High School Greenwood, Ind. Traffic Safety - Created a cost-effective dashboard device that utilizes software to detect when a driver is not focused on the road.** https://youtu.be/P91K-87VeQo Green Street Academy Baltimore, Md. Food Access and Public Health - Designed and built an automated, mobile Emergency Food Pantry to help underserved communities have access to fresh produce. https://youtu.be/j4prfICq23I Princeton High School Princeton, N.J. Alternative Energy and Sustainability - Utilized technology and the black soldier fly to bioremediate food waste into usable products such as protein for animal feed or as a substitute for palm oil in cosmetics. https://youtu.be/VmYo5etiWII K O Knudson Junior High School Las Vegas, Nev. Engineering - Developed a thermally insulating concrete made from sunflower stalks to replace steel benches at bus stops and reduce the risk of second degree burns in the summer. https://youtu.be/KGNAb924Gc8 Oceanside School 5 Oceanside, N.Y. Accessibility + Public Health - Developed a magnetic and Velcro system that adheres to the shoes of amputees to secure to bike pedals and ride safely. https://youtu.be/a4z18l7X7A8 Blackman Middle School Murfreesboro, Tenn. Safety - Developed Aqua-Shield, a waterproof barrier for a house that can be deployed during a flood. https://youtu.be/zmm9t0CDdtM Porter High School Porter, Texas School Safety - Developed a gunshot detection and evacuation system to address a crowd stampede caused by an active shooter or the threat of one. https://youtu.be/wcbbE-mirAA Great Bridge High School Chesapeake, Va. Public Transportation - Developed an app and card reader, AcceleRoute, to address bus transportation issues and improve routes by creating personalized and efficient routes.** https://youtu.be/hRYP3k1S8iM Discovery High School Camas, Wash. Accessibility and Public Health - Manufactured an affordable, light weight, rotational device to assist a caregiver or person with limited mobility to shift positions without applying undue force on one's body. https://youtu.be/tTN3_SSdZ0w

As part of Samsung's guiding vision of ‘Together for Tomorrow! Enabling People', Solve for Tomorrow launched in 2010 to encourage innovative thinking, creative problem-solving and teamwork to address the most pressing issues impacting society. Today, the competition fosters critical thinking and creative problem solving, anchored in problem-based learning. For the past decade, Samsung has awarded $20 million in technology and classroom materials to more than 2,500 public schools in the United States.

To learn more about the National Finalist schools, please visit www.samsung.com/solve or follow on Instagram @SolveForTomorrow. For official rules and judging criteria, click here.

*$2 million prize is based on an estimated retail value.

**The school is responsible for ensuring the proper handling and security of all data potentially shared and/or collected as part of their project. Samsung takes privacy very seriously and encourages all Semi-Finalists to consider how information that is part of their project is being handled.

