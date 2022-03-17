Inszone Insurance Services Completes Acquisition of Scott Anderson Insurance

3rd Acquisition in the State of Colorado

Inszone Insurance Services: a rapidly growing, national provider of benefits, personal and commercial lines insurance, announced today the acquisition of Scott Anderson Insurance.

Scott Anderson Insurance was founded by Scott Anderson in 2007. Scott started his insurance adjusting career in Northern California. He then moved to Alaska and in 2004 he decided to call Colorado Springs his home. Scott went on to work for USAA for three years until he decided it was time to start his own insurance agency, and for the past 15 years, Scott and his team have been committed to providing quality insurance service to their clients. Scott Anderson Insurance has specialized in everything from Auto to Workers' Compensation and bring an incredible wealth of knowledge to enhance the current Inszone team in Colorado.

The team at Scott Anderson Insurance will continue to operate out of their current location, servicing all customers under the Inszone Insurance Brand.

"Colorado has been a great state for Inszone," said Norm Hudson, CEO of Inszone Insurance. "This is our third acquisition in the Colorado Springs area, and we are excited to continue growing in one of the largest areas of Colorado. We look forward to increasing our service offerings in all parts of the Centennial State, and we applaud the team at Scott Anderson Insurance for their exemplary service and we look forward to working with them under the Inszone Insurance brand."

Inszone Insurance is expected to announce several important acquisitions in the upcoming months as it continues to build its national presence.

About Inszone: Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Sacramento, California, Inszone is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides a broad array of property & casualty insurance, along with employee benefits solutions. With a strong, experienced management team, Inszone continues to grow organically, as well as through acquisitions. With 26 locations across California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Missouri, Texas and Illinois, the company is looking to further expand throughout the United States.

