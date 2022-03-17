A Cleaner California: PG&E Teams Up with California Universities to Propose Clean Energy Pilot Program

Incentivizes the Reduction of Greenhouse-Gas Emissions on University Campuses
Today, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) announced it proposed a new pilot to help California universities reduce greenhouse-gas (GHG) emissions in support of the state's bold climate goals. If approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), PG&E would team up with the University of California (UC) and California State University (CSU) systems to introduce a Clean Energy Optimization Pilot (CEOP) to campuses across Northern and Central California.
First unveiled by Southern California Edison for UC and CSU campuses in their service area, the program focuses on substantially lowering GHG emissions at the source. Universities would receive incentives directly based on their GHG reductions. PG&E also proposes to consider the expansion of this program to similarly situated customers in the future.
"Reducing greenhouse gas emissions is one of the most critical and impactful steps an organization can take to reduce its environmental impact. Innovative and collaborative programs like the Clean Energy Optimization Pilot are essential to the future of a clean California, and PG&E is proud to collaborate with California universities on this exciting proposal," said Aaron August, PG&E vice president of business development and customer engagement.
In the CPUC filing, PG&E seeks to use approximately $50 million of unspent, unallocated GHG auction revenues over a four-year period. Funding would result from California's Cap-and-Trade Program, not from customer rates.
UCs and CSUs in PG&E's service area would be eligible. Participants could take a variety of steps to receive incentives, including:
- Retrofitting buildings to be more energy efficient
- Building new construction efficiently with energy usage top of mind
- Investing in on-site renewables, such as solar, and energy storage
- Installing electric vehicle charging stations and electrifying customers' fleets to run on clean electricity
If approved, the program could begin as early as 2023 and would run for four years.
About PG&E
Pacific Gas and Electric Company, a subsidiary of PG&E Corporation PCG, is a combined natural gas and electric utility serving more than 16 million people across 70,000 square miles in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.
