Elliott Davis Welcomes Three Leaders to Executive Team

Elliott Davis, a business solutions firm providing tax, assurance and consulting services, welcomes three new leaders to the firm's executive team, strengthening the firm's focus on innovation, strategic growth and talent development.
Heather Hough joins the firm as chief marketing officer, Joanie Martin joins as chief transformation officer and Kendra Thornton joins as chief human resources officer. All three executives will be based out of the firm's Greenville, South Carolina headquarters and will have responsibilities across the firm's nine-office Southeastern footprint.
"I am thrilled to have each of these leaders on board, overseeing key areas of growth and development for Elliott Davis," said Rick Davis, CEO of Elliott Davis. "As we look towards the future of the firm, we know we want to invest in our people and our brand while anticipating the changes that are happening throughout our industry. Heather, Joanie and Kendra are each highly experienced leaders in their fields, and together they'll be instrumental in guiding us towards a strategic direction that positions us well for what's to come."
As chief marketing officer, Hough oversees marketing efforts across the firm, building on the firm's 100-year legacy and strengthening the brand in the communities where we live and work. Her responsibilities include overseeing all digital marketing efforts, brand management and communications. Hough joins the firm after marketing leadership roles with Hanesbrands, Inc., Advantage Media Group/Forbes books and marketing agency experience. Hough holds a bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina-Charlotte.
Martin joins the firm as chief transformation officer, focusing on emerging trends within the accounting and consulting industries and aligning the firm's strategic direction to be at the forefront of industry changes. Martin brings with her a range of finance, accounting and administrative leadership experience from over 20 years at Michelin North America. Prior to her time at Michelin, she began her accounting career with Elliott Davis in the Audit practice. She holds a bachelor's degree from Furman University and a Master's in Business Administration from Georgia Institute of Technology.
As chief human resources officer, Thornton is responsible for talent development across the firm, including recruiting and employee engagement initiatives. She brings extensive experience in human resources leadership to this position, most recently working in employment law at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart. She has also held leadership roles at Time Warner Cable, Family Dollar Stores and Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company. She holds a bachelor's and master's degree from Clemson University and a Juris Doctorate from the University of South Carolina.
To learn more about Elliott Davis, visit www.elliottdavis.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005770/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.