H.I.G. Capital Portfolio Company Nadir Figueiredo Acquires Cristar Tabletop

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $48 billion of equity capital under management, announced that its portfolio company, Nadir Figueiredo S.A. ("Nadir") has completed the acquisition of Cristar Tabletop S.A.S. ("Cristar" or the "Company") from Owens Illinois, a U.S.-listed company. The two companies combined generated revenues in excess of $252 million in 2021.

Based in Colombia, Cristar is the leading glass tableware company in the Andean region, holding a comprehensive drinkware portfolio of over 2,000 SKUs and modern facilities. The Company has an export-oriented sales strategy, serving over 40 countries worldwide.

Combined, Nadir and Cristar have the largest production capacity in Latin America and one of the most comprehensive glass tableware portfolios in the world. With well-known consumer brands (e.g., Copo Americano, Marinex, Nadir and Cristar) and long-term relationships within its main distribution channels, the combined company is present in virtually all Latin-American households and well positioned to capture growth opportunities in the region. Cristar's acquisition also accelerates Nadir's internationalization, strengthening the Company's footprint in the Andean Region, the U.S., and European countries.

Thiago Miskulin, Managing Director of H.I.G. Brazil and Latin America, said: "We are very pleased with the acquisition of Cristar by Nadir. The two companies are highly complementary and together become a leading player in the global glass tableware market."

Patricio Figueiredo, CEO of Nadir, added: "Cristar's acquisition marks a new growth chapter for Nadir, allowing us to access and grow in new important markets. We are very excited to work with Carlos Tamayo and his team to meet the growing global demand for glass tableware."

About Nadir Figueiredo

Founded in 1912 in the state of São Paulo, Nadir is the largest glass tableware company in Brazil and one of the largest in the world. The Company has a complete product portfolio of more than 2,000 SKUs while reaching approximately 1,200 clients in Brazil and abroad. With a 110-year success story in the Brazilian market, the Company has a long-standing relationship and well-known reputation with distributors and retailers in the food & beverage industry and with households across all Brazilian states. For more information visit www.nadirfigueiredo.com.br.

About Cristar

Founded in 1979, Cristar is the largest glass tableware company in the Andean Region with customers served in more than 40 countries. Cristar produces a broad portfolio of tumblers, goblets and other beverage sets through its furnace in Buga, Colombia. The company previously operated as an affiliate of O-I Glass Inc, one of the largest glass container manufactures in the world. For more information visit https://cristar.com.co/.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $48 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

1. H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve- outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

2. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

3. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

4. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales more than $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005568/en/