Andersen Global Expands into the Central African Republic

Andersen Global enters the Central African Republic with collaborating firm Rigo Parse Avocat, further extending its geographic coverage in the region.
The Bangui-based law firm, established in 2006, provides services to domestic and international clients including individuals, small and medium enterprises and multinationals. The firm has a special focus on the mining, banking and agriculture industries. Led by Managing Partner Rigo Beyah Parse, the firm offers legal capabilities in corporate, litigation, intellectual property, telecommunications, immigration, insurance and investment.
"We provide clients with quality, comprehensive solutions and maintain the highest professional standards by promoting stewardship among our people," Rigo said. "Collaborating with Andersen Global brings substantial international resources and reinforces our vision of serving as a benchmark organization in our market as we work to deliver seamless, integrated solutions to clients globally."
"The Central African Republic offers excellent market opportunities and is a significant addition to our platform in the region," Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said. "Our expansion strategy focuses on collaborating with like-minded professionals who are committed to providing best-in-class service in their respective markets. Rigo Parse Avocat's expertise and proven ability to navigate the local legal environment will be beneficial to our clients."
Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 10,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 332 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.
