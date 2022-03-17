Experienced Trademark and Licensing Attorney Catherine Parrish Lake Joins Dorsey

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Catherine Parrish Lake has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Trademark Practice Group in Salt Lake City on March 3. Catherine provides pragmatic and strategic advice to help businesses and individuals develop, protect and utilize intellectual property rights.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005758/en/
Catherine Parrish Lake has joined Dorsey as a Partner in the Trademark Practice Group in Salt Lake City. (Photo: Dorsey & Whitney LLP)
Catherine joins Dorsey from Stoel Rives, where she was a partner in their technology and intellectual property group in Salt Lake City. She received her B.A. University of Utah and her J.D. from the Brooklyn Law School.
Her practice focuses on advising clients on acquiring, registering, maintaining and enforcing trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. In addition, her practice includes drafting and negotiating complex intellectual property and technology agreements. She also counsels clients on branding strategies, ecommerce and internet issues as well as intellectual property infringement problems. For many years, Catherine has led a team that serves as the designated agent for a mid-sized ecommerce platform, handling all of its takedown requests.
"We are delighted that Catherine has joined us," noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. "Her extensive expertise and experience will complement Dorsey's strong, multi-office trademark and intellectual property prosecution practices."
About Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare, and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005758/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.