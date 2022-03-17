Experienced Trademark and Licensing Attorney Catherine Parrish Lake Joins Dorsey

International law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP is pleased to announce that Catherine Parrish Lake has joined the Firm as a Partner in the Trademark Practice Group in Salt Lake City on March 3. Catherine provides pragmatic and strategic advice to help businesses and individuals develop, protect and utilize intellectual property rights.

Catherine joins Dorsey from Stoel Rives, where she was a partner in their technology and intellectual property group in Salt Lake City. She received her B.A. University of Utah and her J.D. from the Brooklyn Law School.

Her practice focuses on advising clients on acquiring, registering, maintaining and enforcing trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets. In addition, her practice includes drafting and negotiating complex intellectual property and technology agreements. She also counsels clients on branding strategies, ecommerce and internet issues as well as intellectual property infringement problems. For many years, Catherine has led a team that serves as the designated agent for a mid-sized ecommerce platform, handling all of its takedown requests.

"We are delighted that Catherine has joined us," noted Bill Stoeri, Managing Partner of Dorsey & Whitney. "Her extensive expertise and experience will complement Dorsey's strong, multi-office trademark and intellectual property prosecution practices."

About Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Clients have relied on Dorsey since 1912 as a valued business partner. With locations across the United States and in Canada, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, Dorsey provides an integrated, proactive approach to its clients' legal and business needs. Dorsey represents a number of the world's most successful companies from a wide range of industries, including leaders in banking & financial institutions, development & infrastructure, energy & natural resources, food, beverage & agribusiness, healthcare, and technology, as well as major non-profit and government entities.

