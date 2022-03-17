Pre-Registration Opens for SmartNICs Summit

SmartNICs Are the Best Way to Accelerate Networks

SmartNICs Summit opens pre-registration today for its first annual event. It will occur on April 26-28 at the San Jose Doubletree Hotel and will be the first conference focused on SmartNIC technology.

The event will cover the latest architectures, development platforms and methods, and applications. Expert panels will discuss best choices, likely breakthroughs, standards, and long-term trends. Pre-conference seminars will introduce SmartNICs and the P4 network programming language. Other features include an expert table session (with beer and pizza) and an annual update of technologies and markets.

Industry-leading keynotes offer designers the insight they need into trends and roadmaps. Speakers will be from major companies Intel, AMD, and Juniper Networks, startups Fungible and Pensando Systems, and open standards provider Linux Foundation. They will emphasize faster, more capable systems for enterprises, clouds, and high-performance computing.

"We are now seeing the full impact of SmartNICs. They offload overhead from CPUs, producing more scalable and more flexible solutions," said Chuck Sobey, Summit Conference Chair. "The rapid move in all application areas to edge computing continues. Distributed computing power is essential to handle big data, real-time analytics, cloud computing, and AI/ML. SmartNICs Summit will help designers make the right decisions for current projects and be ready for future demands."

SmartNICs Summit features new technology, innovative products, and broad market coverage. Exhibitors include Intel, AMD, Achronix, Arm, Keysight, and Netronome. Presenting organizations include NVIDIA, IBM, Canonical, and VMware.

About SmartNICs Summit

SmartNICs Summit showcases the emerging SmartNIC market. It features the trends and people leading the adoption of SmartNICs in enterprise data centers and clouds. The Summit is a product of Semper Technologies.

