Brooklyn to Host Fifth Anniversary of ABB FIA Formula E World Championship NYC E-Prix on July 16 and 17

Oliver Askew, Avalanche Andretti Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's first American driver, will make his home race debut

The double-header weekend will feature 22 drivers from 11 teams in the all-electric motorsport World Championship in Brooklyn's Red Hook neighborhood

Askew announced the NYC E-Prix ticket launch at SXSW where Formula E is presenting the first-ever motorsports-focused session in the 35+ year history of SXSW

Tickets on sale now via www.fiaformulae.com/NYC. Prices start at $95 for Grandstand seating and $15 for the Allianz E-Village.

The world's first all-electric motorsport, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, returns to the streets of New York City for the fifth anniversary of the New York City E-Prix this summer with a double-header race weekend on July 16 and 17. Tickets are on sale today and available at www.fiaformulae.com/NYC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005362/en/

A view of the New York City skyline lies in the background as racers speed around the Attack Mode turn. (Photo: Business Wire)

Both races will start at 1:00 PM ET each day on the Red Hook, Brooklyn street circuit against the iconic Manhattan skyline.

Twenty-two drivers from 11 teams including TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Team, Jaguar TCS Racing and Mercedes-EQ, who are defending their Season 7 Drivers' and Teams' titles, will compete. Avalanche Andretti Formula E driver, Oliver Askew, will make his home race debut. Askew is the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship's first American driver, and was the 2019 Indy Lights Champion, having previously competed in NTT INDYCAR SERIES and IMSA.

Grandstand seating starts at $95 offering a prime view of the 1.44 mile, 14-turn track's most crucial and dramatic spots.

Tickets to the Allianz E-Village – Formula E's innovative fan experience area – are $15 and include a dedicated live track viewing area, commentary and broadcast of all the racing action on giant screens and driver interviews from the pit lane.

The E-Village will feature the popular Formula E Gaming Arena offering fans the chance to get behind the wheel of super-realistic simulators and compete to set the fastest time. With true to life renditions of some of Formula E's historic tracks and prizes up for grabs, it's not to be missed. Fans will also discover the latest EV prototypes, autograph sessions with Formula E drivers, roaming entertainment, and much more, making this a unique family-friendly festival-of-the-future experience.

The New York City E-Prix features Rounds 11 and 12 in the biggest-ever 16-round calendar of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship which features racing on the streets of iconic world cities including London, Berlin, Monaco, Diriyah, Mexico City, and for the first time this season, Jakarta, Vancouver and Seoul.

In making the NYC E-Prix 2022 ticket on-sale announcement at SXSW, Askew, who is a panelist on the festival's ‘No Turning Back: Formula E and the Electric Future' panel, said:

"Racing in New York City in my first season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is going to be a personal highlight. The racing in Formula E is intense and the wheel-to-wheel racing makes it one of the most exciting motorsport series out there. Formula E is an incredible, unique experience for fans too, and I can't wait to be part of what will be an unforgettable double-header race weekend in Brooklyn."

Askew addresses his transition to all-electric racing in what is the first-ever motorsports-focused session in the 35+ year history of SXSW.

About Formula E and the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

As the world's first all-electric FIA World Championship and the only sport certified net zero carbon since inception, the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings dramatic racing to the heart of some of the world's most iconic cities providing an elite motorsport platform for the world's leading automotive manufacturers to accelerate electric vehicle innovation.

The Formula E network of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and host cities are united by a passion for the sport and a belief in its potential to accelerate sustainable human progress and create a better future for people and planet.

www.FIAFormulaE.com

About ABB

ABB SIX is a leading global technology company that energises the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB's success is driven by about 105,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. www.abb.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005362/en/