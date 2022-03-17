24 Hour Home Care Acquires People-First Home Care Organization Bright Moon Care Services

24 Hour Home Care Further Expands in Ventura County

24 Hour Home Care, an award-winning non-medical in-home care provider, today announced it has acquired Bright Moon Care Services, a home care agency that specializes in high-quality personal care for seniors. The move to acquire Bright Moon Care Services reflects expansion opportunities for 24 Hour Home Care within Ventura County and underscored the value of Bright Moon Care Services' uniquely strong community ties. The deal was made effective February 28th, 2022.

Bright Moon's founder, Vineet Dua, founded Bright Moon Care Services after separating as a franchise owner from a national home care organization due to lack of support and resources, something that franchises commonly offer as a part of their benefits. Vineet developed an organization deeply rooted in the Ventura community and demonstrated a people-first culture by investing in his staff.

24 Hour Home Care's mission and values aligned with Bright Moon Care Services', making it a straightforward process to integrate within the business. For example, Bright Moon developed progression pathways for an all-star caregiving staff member to support business operations who will help with the transition. Through a post-acquisition integration strategy, this staff member will support quality assurance and drive better service outcomes for clients while aging in the home. 24 Hour Home Care similarly creates career advancement opportunities for its frontline staff through its caregiver-centric approach, enriching their professional development through coaching, disease-specific training, and advancement programs, something unique in the industry and a part of their talent retention strategy.

"Joining the 24 Hour Home Care brand was a synergistic fit and simply made sense," said Vineet Dua, founder of Bright Moon Care Services. "After experiencing the ups and downs of the home care industry as a privately held owner, I was thrilled to experience a seamless acquisition process and look forward to continued positive client outcomes in the Ventura area."

"This is a great opportunity to impact more lives by combining a shared purpose and bringing a forward-thinking agency under the 24 Hour Home Care brand," said Ryan Iwamoto, President and Co-founder. "Acquiring Bright Moon Care Services bolsters our core offering, strengthens our key community relationships, and further defines our footprint in Ventura County."

24 Hour Home Care plans to continue to create similar opportunities as a part of its vision to become one of the largest home care providers in the nation.

About 24 Hour Home Care

24 Hour Home Care is a trusted in-home care company that provides friendly and reliable home care services to seniors and children with disabilities. 24 Hour Home Care started in 2008 in Los Angeles and has since expanded across California, Arizona, and Texas. By putting people first, striving for excellence, and investing in purposeful innovation, 24 Hour Home Care redefines what it means to care.

https://www.24hrcares.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005202/en/