Award-Winning Cybersecurity Executive Nicole Dove Joins CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board

Head of Security, Games at Riot Games and Former BISO of WarnerMedia joins CyberSaint Growth Advisory Board to Enable Growth

CyberSaint, the developer of the leading platform delivering cyber risk automation, today announced that Nicole Dove, award-winning cybersecurity executive and thought-leader has joined the company's Growth Advisory Board.

"As a cybersecurity leader focused on integrating the worlds of business and risk, I am extremely proud and excited to be part of the advisory board of CyberSaint, as their mission and products support the development and execution of practical, reasonable and relevant security programs that make space for innovation, collaboration and results," said Nicole Dove, Strategic Advisor to CyberSaint.

Nicole Dove currently serves as Head of Security, Games at Riot Games. At Riot Games, she leads a team of BISOs focused on developing and deploying cybersecurity strategies that align with business priorities. She is a cybersecurity leader, university lecturer and host of the Urban Girl Corporate World podcast with over 17 years of experience across cybersecurity and IT risk, compliance, and audit. Prior to Riot Games, Nicole served as BISO at WarnerMedia where she collaborated with executives to manage the cybersecurity programs of CNN and Turner Sports. She also served as Director, Business Security Officer at ADP prior to that role. Nicole performed voice-over work on two Grand Theft Auto titles and attended the 2016 White House Summit on the United State of Women. She also won the Executive Women's Forum Women of Influence Award in 2021. Nicole studied Cybersecurity Leadership and Risk Management at Harvard University, is a LinkedIn Learning instructor, and is a frequent guest on podcasts. Additionally, Nicole has given keynotes at technology conferences and organizations including Facebook, Yale School of Management, RSA, Deloitte, and Goldman Sachs.

"We are honored to welcome Nicole to CyberSaint's Growth Advisory Board," said Jerry Layden, CyberSaint CEO. "Her expertise as a security executive, thought-leader, and active citizen of the industry will inform CyberSaint's strategic direction and only fuel further growth into 2022."

About CyberSaint

CyberSaint's mission is to empower today's organizations to build a cybersecurity program that is as clear, actionable, and measurable as any other business function. CyberSaint's solutions empower teams, CISOs, and Boards to measure, mitigate, and communicate risk with agility and alignment.

