Audax Private Debt Provides Financing to Support Sentinel Capital Partners' Acquisition of TriMech

Audax Private Debt announced that, as a Co-Lead Investor, it provided Mezzanine Notes to support Sentinel Capital Partners' ("Sentinel") investment in TriMech (or the "Company").
Headquartered in Richmond, VA, TriMech sells and services engineering software, 3D printers and consumables, 3D scanners, and other engineering and manufacturing-related offerings. The Company partners with leading software and hardware providers, including Dassault Systèmes and Stratasys, to deliver expert technical support, training, consulting, implementation, and staffing services to its customers through its world-class engineering staff.
"Over the last decade, 3D CAD has revolutionized the engineering workflow," said Rahman Vahabzadeh, Managing Director at Audax Private Debt. "The pace of change continues to accelerate— impacting every industry at each stage of the design process, and we believe that TriMech is well-positioned for growth and continued success. We are thrilled to partner with Sentinel and the TriMech team to support the Company in this exciting next chapter."
"Audax Private Debt has been a reliable and engaged financing partner for us, structuring and executing a tailored financing solution that we believe will position the Company for continued growth," said Jon Gurss, Principal at Sentinel Capital Partners. "We see a tremendous amount of opportunity to help the Company continue scaling, and Audax is an ideal partner to support the acceleration of TriMech's growth and service offerings."
About TriMech
Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Richmond, VA, TriMech is a leading technology and business solutions partner for designers, engineers, and manufacturers. It works with leading software and hardware partners, including Dassault Systèmes and Stratasys, and its experts provide computer-aided design and engineering software, additive and subtractive manufacturing solutions, and associated training, consulting, implementation, and staff augmentation services for clients across a variety of industries. Its tools support 3D modeling, simulation, virtual replication, and collaboration, as well as data management, configure-price-quote automation, product lifecycle management, and enterprise resource planning. The company has 37 locations across the central and eastern U.S. and Canada and serves more than 15,000 active clients. For more information, please visit www.trimech.com.
About Sentinel Capital Partners
Sentinel specializes in buying and building lower midmarket businesses in the United States and Canada in partnership with management. Sentinel targets aerospace and defense, business services, consumer, distribution, food and restaurants, franchising, healthcare, and industrial businesses. Sentinel invests in management buyouts, recapitalizations, corporate divestitures, going-private transactions, and structured equity investments of established businesses with EBITDA of up to $80 million. Sentinel also invests in special situations, including balance sheet restructurings, operational turnarounds, and minority junior capital solutions. For more information, please visit www.SentinelPartners.com.
About Audax Private Debt
Based in New York, Audax Private Debt is a leading debt capital partner for North American middle market companies. Since its inception in 2000, Audax Private Debt has invested over $26 billion across more than 960 companies in support of over 260 private equity sponsors, and has raised over $19 billion in capital. The platform offers its clients a range of financing solutions, including first lien, stretch senior, unitranche, second lien and subordinated debt, as well as equity co-investments. With more than 45 investment professionals and over 100 employees, Audax Private Debt provides financing certainty, add-on investment capability, and the experience and collaborative approach to partner with private equity firms and their portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.audaxprivatedebt.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
Audax Private Debt is an integral part of Audax Group, a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco.
