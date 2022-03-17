Xcel Mechanical Systems Recognized with National Safety Excellence Award by the Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA)

Xcel Mechanical Systems – a commercial engineering and construction firm retained by some of the nation's largest general contractors to implement HVAC and plumbing systems in some of Southern California's most iconic buildings - was recognized Wednesday with an MCAA/CNA National Safety Excellence Award.

The Mechanical Contractors Association of America (MCAA), based in Rockville, MD, represents more than 2,600 mechanical contractors nationwide. CNA Insurance, based in Chicago, IL, is the nation's seventh-largest commercial insurer. The MCAA/CNA Safety Excellence Award is presented annually to five commercial mechanical contractors of varying size that demonstrate a profound commitment to keeping their employees and project partners safe through ownership investment and documented safety program results.

Wednesday's recognition – which came during MCAA's weeklong National Convention in San Diego, CA - marks Xcel Mechanical's third MCAA/CNA National Safety Excellence Award in the past five years.

"It's important to note that every MCAA member contractor that competes for this award is already a leader in terms of their commitment to Occupational Health & Safety," said Raffi Elchemmas, MCAA's Executive Director of Safety and Health. "For an MCAA member contractor to win this award just once is remarkable, which makes Xcel Mechanical's third award extraordinary."

Xcel Mechanical Systems President Kevin Michel, a California state-licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) who founded the Gardena, CA-based design-build firm more than two decades ago, said his senior management team's decision to invest in an industry-leading Safety Program many years ago came easily, especially given the job-related dangers construction workers face each day.

"Construction workers everywhere perform their jobs in high-risk environments, and so doing whatever we can to keep our employees safe is an everyday priority," Mr. Michel said.

"An effective safety program starts with commitment, teamwork, accountability, and personal responsibility," he said. "The result of that effort is that our employees return home to their families safe each night, which is the most important part. But these awards are also an enormous point of pride for everyone at Xcel Mechanical," he said. "These awards represent the diligence of our entire company. They are without question the most important recognitions we have received since opening our doors."

About Xcel Mechanical Systems, Inc.

Xcel Mechanical Systems is a nationally recognized engineering and construction firm specializing in commercial HVAC and plumbing systems. Building owners and some of the nation's largest general contractors trust Xcel Mechanical to deliver cost-effective solutions that make their buildings more comfortable and energy efficient. Based in Gardena, CA, Xcel Mechanical Systems is one of the largest mechanical and plumbing contractors in California, and one of the safest in the United States. For more information, please visit: www.xcelmech.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220317005756/en/