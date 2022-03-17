9Rooftops Welcomes Jason Uzarraga as Associate Creative Director

9Rooftops recently welcomed Jason Uzarraga as an Associate Creative Director. Uzarraga brings over 20 years of experience in content development, video, design, experiential marketing and social and digital media to the role. He has already started providing forward-thinking creative solutions to meet the strategic needs of several 9Rooftops clients.

Based in the Chicago office, Uzarraga will play a key role for the agency with his creative thinking and design abilities. He prides himself on being a great resource within the digital marketing field because he has a deep understanding of the capabilities of design and programming. Over the years, Uzarraga has developed many successful campaigns to ensure that his clients have the opportunity to utilize the digital space effectively, as well as for brand awareness initiatives.

"Jason has a solid understanding of all of the science and market dynamics behind consumer products" said Derrick Rivers, VP + Creative Director at 9Rooftops. "He has a proven track record of spearheading creative ideas that effectively engage target audiences, and he will be able to develop unique digital experiences for a wide variety of clients."

Uzarraga began his career as an Interactive Developer, designing microsites for HP. Just before joining 9Rooftops, he served as an Associate Creative Director for Havas Worldwide, working with clients such as Camel, Citibank and Moen. Uzarraga has worked for other agencies including DigitasLBi, Leo Burnett, Arc Worldwide, FCB and Burrell Communications. He's developed creative campaigns for brands like Toyota, Cadillac, McDonald's, Sprint, Hyatt and American Airlines.

"I am very interested in all of the new and innovative technologies that brands have begun experimenting with across our industry," said Uzarraga. "Finding creative ways for our clients to benefit and thrive in the modern space can be challenging, but very fun, and I am looking forward to digging deeper into those possibilities with my 9Rooftops team."

Outside of developing marketing campaigns that drive results, Uzarraga is a RC Hobbyist. You can often find him in his man-cave tinkering with his cars. With his wife, three daughters, two large dogs and one temperamental bunny, if his creative team is not keeping him busy, his family definitely is.

About 9Rooftops

Headquartered in Chicago, IL, 9Rooftops is a bold, integrated marketing agency known for breakthrough creative that gets results. The agency uses data-fueled strategies to help brands rise above the competition, delivering culturally relevant, high-performance creative solutions that generate energy, action and revenue— with the kind of speed the market demands. For more information about 9Rooftops, visit 9Rooftops.com, LinkedIn, Instagram @9Rooftops, Facebook or Twitter @9Rooftops.

