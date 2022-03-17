See Eagle Crusher Company's Newest Plants on Display at World of Asphalt/Agg1

See, firsthand, the Eagle Crusher RapiDeploy® 1000, the company's latest new-product innovation, on display in Booth #2002 at this year's World of Asphalt/Agg1, March 29-31 in Nashville, Tenn.

The Eagle Crusher UltraMax 69X impactor features an extra-large, 69" x 51" feed opening that allows larger material into the impactor and increases throughput, up to 1000 TPH. The impactor's massive, solid-steel rotor weighs in at more than 13 tons and can power through even larger material into a cubical spec product in a single pass. (Photo: Business Wire)

A versatile and reliable choice for asphalt and recycled concrete producers, the RapiDeploy 1000 has all the same great features of the original RapiDeploy (now called the RapiDeploy® 500), with the added power of Eagle Crusher's Ultramax® 15 impactor for higher production.

Like the RapiDeploy 500, the new RapiDeploy 1000 is a highly portable plant on one chassis, with built-in retractable conveyors. The RapiDeploy 1000 can crush, screen, separate, and stockpile—all in one pull for easy transport to job sites. It features a two-product screen with third reliever deck, allowing for increased productivity while producing two cubical spec products.

Because the RapiDeploy 1000 replaces jaw, cone, and screen, multi-unit systems, producers will appreciate the plant's much-lower, initial investment cost. Producers will also realize greatly reduced mobilization costs and reduced set-up and tear-down time, since the need for additional stockpiling conveyors is eliminated.

In addition to the RapiDeploy 1000, Eagle Crusher will have the UltraMax® 69X impactor, another recently introduced product, on display in its booth. The UltraMax 69X impactor features an extra-large, 69" x 51" feed opening that allows larger material into the impactor and increases throughput, up to 1000 TPH.

Larger-sized aggregate and recycled concrete producers will appreciate the impactor's massive, solid-steel rotor which weighs in at more than 13 tons and can power through even larger material into a cubical spec product in a single pass. Like all Eagle Crusher UltraMax impactors, the 69X features the industry's first lifetime rotor warranty (North America only) on its sculptured, three-bar rotor. The UltraMax 69X is available as a portable, stationary, or skid-mounted plant.

Expert Eagle Crusher personnel will be on hand in the booth to demonstrate both of these new product features and to help producers of all sizes—small, medium, or large— find just the right crushing and screening equipment for their particular applications from Eagle Crusher's complete line of heavy-duty impact crushers, portable crushing and screening plants, jaw crushers, hammermills, and conveyors.

Eagle Crusher has a rich history of providing innovative, quality products and exceptional aftermarket service and support to the crushing industry for more than 100 years. The company innovated the first, solid-steel, three-bar rotor and lifetime rotor replacement warranty (North America only), developed the structural steel-frame jaw crusher, and pioneered high-volume, portable, crushing equipment for the construction-and-demolition debris recycling industry.

